Evergreen 90s Hindi songs

Sung by Kumar Sanu, this soulful melody captures the emotions of love beautifully

"Kuch Na Kaho”

This song, composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, vividly describes the feelings of first love

"Pehla Nasha" 

AR Rahman's composition, this song is a heartfelt expression of love and longing

"Tu Hi Re"

Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal's duet is an upbeat, lively tune reflecting the enthusiasm and restlessness of being in love

"Mujhe Neend Na Aaye" 

This classic by Kumar Sanu, with R.D. Burman's music and Javed Akhtar's lyrics, beautifully captures the essence of love at first sight

"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha" 

Sung by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal, this soulful song is the epitome of love and passion

"Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aa Na"

This song by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu, with music by Jatin-Lalit, is an iconic romantic melody that signifies the excitement and joy of first love

“Tujhe Dekha To" 

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, this title track captures the emotions of love's unpredictability

"Dil To Pagal Hai" 

“Main koi aisa geet gaoon”

This melodious track is a portrayal of unspoken emotions and desires. The song is composed by Jatin-Lalit and penned by Javed Akhtar

Sung by Alka Yagnik and Hariharan, Jatin-Lalit's composition beautifully conveys the emotions of intimacy and love

"Bahon Ke Darmiyan" 

