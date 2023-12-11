Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
December 11, 2023
Evergreen 90s Hindi songs
Sung by Kumar Sanu, this soulful melody captures the emotions of love beautifully
"Kuch Na Kaho”
Image: Imdb
This song, composed by Jatin-Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam, vividly describes the feelings of first love
Image: Imdb
"Pehla Nasha"
AR Rahman's composition, this song is a heartfelt expression of love and longing
"Tu Hi Re"
Image: Imdb
Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal's duet is an upbeat, lively tune reflecting the enthusiasm and restlessness of being in love
"Mujhe Neend Na Aaye"
Image: Imdb
This classic by Kumar Sanu, with R.D. Burman's music and Javed Akhtar's lyrics, beautifully captures the essence of love at first sight
"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha"
Image: Imdb
Sung by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal, this soulful song is the epitome of love and passion
"Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aa Na"
Image: Imdb
This song by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu, with music by Jatin-Lalit, is an iconic romantic melody that signifies the excitement and joy of first love
“Tujhe Dekha To"
Image: Imdb
Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, this title track captures the emotions of love's unpredictability
"Dil To Pagal Hai"
Image: Imdb
“Main koi aisa geet gaoon”
Image: Imdb
This melodious track is a portrayal of unspoken emotions and desires. The song is composed by Jatin-Lalit and penned by Javed Akhtar
Sung by Alka Yagnik and Hariharan, Jatin-Lalit's composition beautifully conveys the emotions of intimacy and love
"Bahon Ke Darmiyan"
Image: Imdb
