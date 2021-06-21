Films that turned 20 years
in 2021

June 21, 2021

Lagaan

This iconic Aamir Khan starrer is a story about a group of Indian villagers who challenge British officials to a cricket match on the condition that if they win, they will be free of paying taxes

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai meaning ‘The Heart Desires’ is a beautiful movie which makes us realise that life is too short to not be lived to the fullest. Written and directed by Farhan Akhtar, this movie revolves around the lives of three friends and their trip to Goa

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

K3G has been winning hearts since day one. From Yashvardhan Raichand’s fury to Poo’s sass, this movie is spectacularly flawless. It has romance, drama, music, dance and what not

Naayak

Although the film didn't do too well in the box office, it had a great message. Starring Anil kapoor as its lead, the plot was based on a small-time cameraman who somehow ended up being the chief minister for a day

Hera Pheri

A cult classic and the best bollywood comedy, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal and is absolutely hilarious. This movie is a major favorite even today

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

A movie revolving around the cliche’ of rebirth and destiny, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai is a great movie for hopeless romantics. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, this movie has a very romantic yet sorrowful plot

Mohabbatein

One of the must watch for all hopeless romantics out there, this film with a massive star cast including SRK, Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan, is a roller coaster of emotions

Dhadkan

A romantic musical drama, this movie revolves around a love triangle between Anjali, Dev and Ram played by Shilpa Shetty, Sunil Shetty and Akshay Kumar respectively. The chemistry and tension, twists and turns of events makes the movie all the more interesting

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

The movie revolves around the lives of two reporters from rival media companies and how they help a man to get justice for his deceased daughter while a love story takes place. A heart touching and patriotic story, this movie is a must watch for all thrill lovers

Gadar - Ek Prem Katha

This movie revolves around the love story of an Indian tractor driver and a Pakistani girl during the time of hostility between the two countries

