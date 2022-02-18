Entertainment
Evergreen couples of Bollywood
Ajay and Kajol Devgan
In the days of temporary relationships, Kajol and Ajay proved that love conquers all. Even after finding each other arrogant and snobbish, the two gave love a chance and have been celebrating togetherness ever since
Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram
The two met on film sets and fell in love. At that time, Dharmendra already had a wife and two sons. The actor then changed his religion to marry his love Hema
Image: Hema Malini Instagram
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
The two were second time lucky in love as both were married before they fell for each other. They featured in several dramas and plays together before they started their own love story
Image: Kirron Kher Instagram
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher
Javed and Shabana tied the knot in 1984. Once Javed confessed that they were destined to be married as their friendship was so strong that nothing could break it
Image: Shabana Azmi Instagram
Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi
Akshay never shies away from expressing his love for his wife. The actor once revealed that marrying Twinkle Khanna is the best decision of his life. The two fell in love while shooting for their movie International Khiladi in 1999
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Supporting each other in their highs and lows, their love story began when Rishi was winning the hearts with his acting in movies while Neetu was just 14 years old
Image: Neetu Singh Instagram
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh
Amitabh and Jaya's love story began while shooting for Zanjeer. After the success of the movie, the two tied the knot and are still dishing out couple goals
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
When Sunil decided to tie the knot with Nargis, the Muslim community was against it. However, after facing all the hardships their love finally succeeded and they tied the knot
Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Sunil Dutt and Nargis
Their relationship is a true example of what commitment stands for. Govinda reportedly fell in love with co-star Neelam, while he was committed to Sunita. However, the actors called off their relationship and he married Sunita
Image: Govinda Instagram
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja
Saira was a huge fan of Dilip and she fell in love with the star at the age of 12. Despite having 22 years of age gap, the two tied the knot in 1966
Image: Pinkvilla
Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano
