Priya Nagpal

FEB 18, 2022

Evergreen couples of Bollywood

Ajay and Kajol Devgan

In the days of temporary relationships, Kajol and Ajay proved that love conquers all. Even after finding each other arrogant and snobbish, the two gave love a chance and have been celebrating togetherness ever since

Image: Kajol Devgan Instagram

The two met on film sets and fell in love. At that time, Dharmendra already had a wife and two sons. The actor then changed his religion to marry his love Hema

Image: Hema Malini Instagram

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

The two were second time lucky in love as both were married before they fell for each other. They featured in several dramas and plays together before they started their own love story

Image: Kirron Kher Instagram

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher

Javed and Shabana tied the knot in 1984. Once Javed confessed that they were destined to be married as their friendship was so strong that nothing could break it

Image: Shabana Azmi Instagram

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Akshay never shies away from expressing his love for his wife. The actor once revealed that marrying Twinkle Khanna is the best decision of his life. The two fell in love while shooting for their movie International Khiladi in 1999

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Supporting each other in their highs and lows, their love story began when Rishi was winning the hearts with his acting in movies while Neetu was just 14 years old

Image: Neetu Singh Instagram

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh

Amitabh and Jaya's love story began while shooting for Zanjeer. After the success of the movie, the two tied the knot and are still dishing out couple goals

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

When Sunil decided to tie the knot with Nargis, the Muslim community was against it. However, after facing all the hardships their love finally succeeded and they tied the knot

Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Sunil Dutt and Nargis

Their relationship is a true example of what commitment stands for. Govinda reportedly fell in love with co-star Neelam, while he was committed to Sunita. However, the actors called off their relationship and he married Sunita

Image: Govinda Instagram

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

Saira was a huge fan of Dilip and she fell in love with the star at the age of 12. Despite having 22 years of age gap, the two tied the knot in 1966

Image: Pinkvilla

Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano

