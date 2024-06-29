Evergreen movies to watch on Netflix

Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya shaped many generations. The movie holds rewatch value with cult status
Lakshya
Image: IMDb
It won’t be wrong to say that Ayan Mukerji gave the new age evergreen movie in the form of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. It has immense rewatch value
Image: IMDb
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
It is the story of three childhood friends who go on an adventurous bachelor’s trip worldwide. The vacation becomes an opportunity to get a reality check into their lives
Image: IMDb
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
It is the story of a junior artist, Om Makhija, who is smitten by the love of Shantipriya, the top actress in the country. While Shantipriya is killed, thirty years later, Om incarnates to avenge her death
Om Shanti Om
Image: IMDb
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 25 years of release but continues to rule the audience’s hearts. It's a cult movie
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Image: IMDb
The Sooraj Barjatya movie is an evergreen piece of cinema. It has an immense fan following even now after decades of its release
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
Image: IMDb
Anurag Kashyap's two-part Gangs of Wasseypur is a path-breaking project that has changed how filmmaking in India is done. It's a cult movie
Gangs of Wasseypur
Image: IMDb
Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dil Chahta Hai is an evergreen movie. It holds immense rewatch value
Dil Chahta Hai
Image: IMDb
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali Part 1 & 2 will remain evergreen forever. The two-part magnum opus leaves you awestruck with its huge scale
Baahubali Series
Image: IMDb
Animal
Image: IMDb
Among the newly released movies, Animal can be the latest addition to the list since it has a huge rewatch value