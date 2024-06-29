Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

JUNE 29, 2024

Evergreen movies to watch on Netflix


Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya shaped many generations. The movie holds rewatch value with cult status 

Lakshya 

Image: IMDb

It won’t be wrong to say that Ayan Mukerji gave the new age evergreen movie in the form of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. It has immense rewatch value

Image: IMDb

 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 

It is the story of three childhood friends who go on an adventurous bachelor’s trip worldwide. The vacation becomes an opportunity to get a reality check into their lives

Image: IMDb

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

It is the story of a junior artist, Om Makhija, who is smitten by the love of Shantipriya, the top actress in the country. While Shantipriya is killed, thirty years later, Om incarnates to avenge her death 

 Om Shanti Om

Image: IMDb

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has completed 25 years of release but continues to rule the audience’s hearts. It's a cult movie 

 Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 

Image: IMDb

The Sooraj Barjatya movie is an evergreen piece of cinema. It has an immense fan following even now after decades of its release 

 Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! 

Image: IMDb

Anurag Kashyap's two-part Gangs of Wasseypur is a path-breaking project that has changed how filmmaking in India is done. It's a cult movie 

Gangs of Wasseypur 

Image: IMDb

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dil Chahta Hai is an evergreen movie. It holds immense rewatch value 

Dil Chahta Hai 

Image: IMDb

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali Part 1 & 2 will remain evergreen forever. The two-part magnum opus leaves you awestruck with its huge scale 

 Baahubali Series 

Image: IMDb

 Animal 

Image: IMDb

Among the newly released movies, Animal can be the latest addition to the list since it has a huge rewatch value

