Every WWE 2023 PPV ranked
WWE’s first pay-per-view of the year 2023, was Royal Rumble 2023, and the event can be ranked the number 1 PPV of the year 2023, where Cody Rhodes returned and won the Royal Rumble match, Bray Wyatt wrestled his last match ever, and Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns in the main event
Sami Zayn’s betrayal: Royal Rumble 2023
Image source: WWE photo gallery
Roman Reigns main-evented third WrestleMania in a row. Reigns shocked the world and retained his WWE undisputed championship against Royal Rumble 2023 winner Cody Rhodes. On night 1 Sami and KO defeated Usos and captured WWE's undisputed tag team championship and the event can be ranked the number 2 PPV of the year 2023
Reigns Reigns WrestleMania trilogy
Image source: WWE photo gallery
WarGames 2023, Survivor series was the last pay-per-view event of the year 2023, the event will always be remembered as one of the greatest Survivor Series events. We witnessed two returns on the same night. CM Punk returned to WWE almost after a decade and Randy Orton returned after 1 year. This PPV can be ranked as the 3rd best of the year 2023
CM Punk’s return of an era: Survivor Series: WarGames 2023
Image source: WWE photo gallery
After Roman Reigns and The Bloodline kicked out Sami Zayn, he launched an act of revenge on Roman Reigns and challenged him to a match at Elimination Chamber 2023, Sami Zayn was insanely over as a face. Roman Reigns defeated Zayn with the help of Solo Sikoa and the spectacular PPV can be ranked as the 4th event of the year 2023
Sami Zayn’s Revenge on Roman Reigns
Image source: WWE photo gallery
The Summer Slam 2023 card featured multiple WWE superstars Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and more. At the main event, Jey Uso faced Roman Reigns in a tribal combat match. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar faced each other for the third time and Cody Rhodes earned Lesnar’s respect
The final chapter of the Bloodline: SummerSlam 2023
Image source: WWE photo gallery
WWE hosted Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico, Where pop star Bad Bunny made his in-ring return against Damian Priest in a street fight. The crowd went crazy after Bad Bunny made his entrance the PPV can be ranked as the 5th event of the year
Bad Bunny is back: Backlash 2023
Image source: WWE photo gallery
WWE hosted a major Saudi event Night of Champions 2023, where Seth Rollins captured the WWE heavyweight championship and Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at the main event. The pay-per-view can be ranked 6th best PPV of the year 2023
Seth Rollins claimed the WWE heavyweight championship
Image source: WWE photo gallery
WWE hosted their Money in the Bank 2023 pay-per-view in Landon, England, where Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso faced Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso broke Roman Reign’s major record of unpinned, the event can be ranked at 7th PPV of the year 2023
Jey Uso breaks the major record of Roman Reigns
Image source: WWE photo gallery
WWE hosted Crown Jewel 2023, in Saudi Arabia, where Roman Reigns made his in-ring return after Summer Slam 2023, and faced LA Knight. The pay-per-view can be ranked as the 8th PPV of the year 2023Image source: WWE photo gallery
Roman Reigns’s last champion defense of the year 2023
Image source: WWE photo gallery
WWE hosted PayBack 2023, pay per view where The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Preist) captured WWE's undisputed tag team champion. And Seth Rollins defended his WWE heavyweight championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. The PPV event can be ranked as 9th of the year 2023
The Judgement Day rules: PayBack 2023
Image source: WWE photo gallery
The leader of Cenation, John Cena made his return to WWE in September of 2023, he later began a feud with The Bloodline, John Cena faced The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso) alongside LA Knight at the main event of Fastlane 2023, the event can be ranked number 10th pay per view of the year 2023
John Cena’s return: Fastlane 2023
Image source: WWE photo gallery
