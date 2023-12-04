Everything about: Night Has Come K-drama
On November 20, the upcoming K-drama Night Has Come released its official main poster. It was also confirmed that the K-drama will not only premiere on U+Mobile TV but will also air on the OTT platform Viki
Night Has Come is an upcoming South Korean drama, starring Lee Jae-In and Kim Woo-Seok in lead roles. The K-drama is a high school mystery thriller that turns real life into a deadly game
The 2023 December release revolves around a bunch of high school students heading off to a class retreat. They begin playing the popular “mafia” game
In the game, one person is the killer. The participants will continue to eliminate players until they find the killer
Although it starts as a regular game, a mysterious text message on students’ phones turns it into a dangerous reality
he series will focus on the teenagers’ survival in a secluded place with no phone reception. It will premiere on Monday, December 4, 2023
Night Has Come officially announced the stellar cast, confirming the participation of Lee Jae In, Kim Woo Seok, Choi Ye Bin, Cha Woo Min, Ahn Ji Ho, and Jeong So Ri
At the forefront, Lee Jae In and Kim Woo Seok take on the lead roles of Lee Yoon Seo and Kim Joon Hee, infusing the storyline with their acting charisma
Alongside them, Choi Ye Bin, Cha Woo Min, Ahn Ji Ho, and other talented individuals promise to contribute towards the depth of the plot through their compelling performances
Night Has Come will premiere on December 4. It will have a total of 12 episodes. Each episode will have a total of 35 minutes and it will be released every Monday.
