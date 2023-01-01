Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 12, 2023

Entertainment

Everything about Seo In Guk Death’s Game

TVING will soon release a new K-drama Death’s Game, starring Park So-Dam and Seo In Guk. It will be a fantasy drama with a long list of star cast

Image credits: tvN

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, the new Korean drama series revolves around Choi Yi Jae, an unsuccessful and depressed man who decides to end his miserable life

Image credits: tvN

To teach him a lesson for easily dismissing his life, Death herself appears and gives him a unique punishment

Image credits: tvN

 Parasite star Park So Dam essays the role of cold-hearted Death and Doom At Your Service actor Seo In Guk plays Yi Jae. The latest photos of the drama show a cold and intense look

Image credits: tvN

Death’s Game K-drama will premiere in December 2023 on TVING. The release date has not been announced yet

Image credits: tvN

The webtoon-based drama features Death in a Woman form. She looks down on the dead and judges the reason for their demise

Image credits: tvN

 Cho Yi-Jae is a depressed man who lost his girlfriend, and money and fails to find a job

Image credits: tvN

He decides to commit suicide which angers Death. She sentences him to 12 lives as she wants him to experience death over and over again

Image credits: tvN

Now each time he wakes up, he reincarnates as a different person. If he finds a way to survive any one life, he may continue to live longer as that person

Image credits: tvN

With this interesting plot, it is keeping the audience excited already and we can’t wait to see this amazing pair do wonders on screen

Image credits: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here