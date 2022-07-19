Heading 3
Everything about Sushmita-Lalit affair
Image: Lalit Modi Instagram
Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are head over heels in love with each other
Couple is in love
Image: Lalit Modi Instagram
Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen on social media official with a love-filled post including their throwback pics
Making it official
Image: Lalit Modi Instagram
Lalit and Sushmita were seen enjoying together in Maldives and Sardinia
Holidaying together
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
In a sweet post on social media, Lalit Modi had called the former beauty queen his ‘better half’
'Better half'
Image: Lalit Modi Instagram
Lalit and Sushmita have been painting the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, Lalit had even shared mushy pics with his ladylove
Painting the town red
Image: Lalit Modi Instagram
Lalit also shared a pic of themselves enjoying their time with their friends
Enjoying with friends
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Soon after making his relationship official, Lalit Modi added Sushmita Sen’s name to his bio as “My Love @sushmitasen47” and changed his profile pic too
Instagram bio
Image: Lalit Modi Instagram
As there were rumours that Lalit and Sushmita have married, the businessman clarified that they are dating and haven’t tied the knot yet
Lalit Modi issues clarification
In his statement, Lalit Modi stated, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day”
Lalit Modi on marrying Sushmita
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
Sushmita also issued a statement in this regard and wrote, “I am in a happy place!!! Not Married… No Rings…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!”
Sushmita Sen’s statement
Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram
