Everything about Sushmita-Lalit affair

JULY 19, 2022

Image: Lalit Modi Instagram

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are head over heels in love with each other

Couple is in love

Image: Lalit Modi Instagram

Lalit Modi made his relationship with Sushmita Sen on social media official with a love-filled post including their throwback pics

Making it official

Image: Lalit Modi Instagram

Lalit and Sushmita were seen enjoying together in Maldives and Sardinia

Holidaying together

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

In a sweet post on social media, Lalit Modi had called the former beauty queen his ‘better half’

'Better half'

Image: Lalit Modi Instagram

Lalit and Sushmita have been painting the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, Lalit had even shared mushy pics with his ladylove

Painting the town red

Image: Lalit Modi Instagram

Lalit also shared a pic of themselves enjoying their time with their friends

Enjoying with friends

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Soon after making his relationship official, Lalit Modi added Sushmita Sen’s name to his bio as “My Love @sushmitasen47” and changed his profile pic too

Instagram bio

Image: Lalit Modi Instagram

As there were rumours that Lalit and Sushmita have married, the businessman clarified that they are dating and haven’t tied the knot yet

Lalit Modi issues clarification

In his statement, Lalit Modi stated, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too will happen one day”

Lalit Modi on marrying Sushmita

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

Sushmita also issued a statement in this regard and wrote, “I am in a happy place!!! Not Married… No Rings…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!”

Sushmita Sen’s statement

Image: Sushmita Sen Instagram

