Everything to know about CEO-dol Mart
CEO-dol Mart is a TVING drama that started airing on September 15. It tells the story about an idol group called Thunder Boys who disbands and takes over a failing supermarket. A part-timer with intensive experience helps the group in managing the supermarket
Image: TVING
About CEO-dol Mart
The main cast of CEO-dol Mart includes Lee Shin Young, EXO's Xiumin, MONSTA X's Hyungwon, Choi Won Myeong, and Lee Sae On as the idol group Thunder Boys' members. Choi Jung Woon, is playing the experienced part-timer
Image: TVING
Cast of CEO-dol Mart
CEO-dol Mart has been airing since September 15. It airs every Friday at 4 PM KST. It is also available to watch on the Viki app. It has 10 episodes in total and 4 have already aired
Image: TVING
Where & When to watch?
It includes Kim Sha Na as Kim Ji Na who is a member of Chain Girls, a K-pop girl group. Lee Sang Jin as Lee Ji Uk who is a suspicious customer at the supermarket and Song Young Jae
Image: TVING
More cast of the show
It is a teen comedy genre K-drama which talks about how the members of once an idol group turn to being supermarket owners, they had no clue about. The switch between two completely different occupations
Image: TVING
Unique Storyline of the show
Choi You Woon plays the role of Oh Ye Rim who is an experienced part-timer at the Boram Mart supermarket. The idol group members rely on her to successfully run the supermarket. She helps in leading the group to run the mart
Image: TVING
Choi Young Woon as part-timer at Boram Mart
Five OSTs for the drama are out already. Daisy is sung by EXO's Xiumin who is also starring in the show. Paradise is another OST given by JUST B which is a K-pop group. Third OST titled Enduring long and clumsily is sung by Raina
Image: TVING
CEO-dol Mart's OST Part 1
The fourth OST of the drama called NOW is sung by MONSTA X's Hyungwon who is also starring in the show. Lie is another OST sung by Nam Young Joo. All the OSTs are available on music streaming platforms
Image: TVING
CEO-dol Mart's OST Part 2
MONSTA X's Hyungwon is playing the idol group member in the drama as well. He was previously seen in shows like Oh! Youngsim making a special appearance and Fly Again in the lead role
Image: TVING
MONSTA X's Hyungwon in the drama
Click Here
Image: TVING
EXO's Xiumin whose real name is Kim Min Seok is also playing one of the idol group members in the show. He was previously seen in Falling For Challenge web series in a lead role and in the movie Seondal: The Man Who Sells the River in a supporting role
EXO's Xiumin in the drama