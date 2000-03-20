Heading 3

Everything To Know About Stray Kids

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 03, 2023

Entertainment

In 2018, Stray Kids debuted under JYP Entertainment with ‘District 9’. After former member Woojin left in 2019, they continued as an eight-member group and started their second world tour, ‘District 9: Unlock’ a month later, showing resilience in their activities

Introduction To Stray Kids

Source: JYP Entertainment

The boy group stands out in K-pop for their rare skill of songwriting. 3RACHA, a music sub-unit consisting of members Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin, creates their own music without outside collaborators

Sub-Unit: 3RACHA

Source: JYP Entertainment

The leader and oldest member of Stray Kids is a rapper, vocalist, and producer. He was born in South Korea but grew up in Sydney, Australia, and speaks both Korean and English. He trained for 7 years before debuting

Bang Chan

Source: JYP Entertainment

The main dancer of Stray Kids and is a Scorpio born in South Korea. He and Felix had only 1 year of training before debuting. He loves cats and has three named Sooni, Doongi, and Dori, and is known to be a backup dancer for BTS 

Lee Know

Source: JYP Entertainment

Changbin is one of the main rappers and producers of Stray Kids, born in Yongin, South Korea on August 11, 1999. His 3RACHA stage name is SPEARB, and he's famous for his raspy voice and fast rapping skills

Changbin

Source: JYP Entertainment

Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000, and is a main dancer and rapper in Stray Kids. Interestingly, he was street-casted in 2015 for his outstanding visuals and became a trainee. He can play the piano and speak basic English

Hyunjin

Source: JYP Entertainment

Han is a versatile member of Stray Kids, born on September 14, 2000, in Incheon, South Korea. He's a rapper, vocalist, producer, and sometimes a dancer. He's fluent in both English and Korean and known for his impressive freestyle rap skills

Han

Source: JYP Entertainment

Felix, a member of Stray Kids, is a rapper and dancer famous for his deep voice. He's from Sydney, Australia, and became a trainee in 2017. Despite having just one year to learn Korean and train, he debuted with Stray Kids in 2018

Felix

Source: JYP Entertainment

Seungmin, a member of Stray Kids, is one of the main vocalists of the group. He's a big fan of DAY6, another JYPE group, and he also sang the OST ‘Here Always’ for the popular Korean drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’

Seungmin

Source: JYP Entertainment

I.N. is the youngest member and one of the main vocalists of Stray Kids. He was born in Busan, South Korea, on February 8, 2001. He is close friends with Beomgyu from TXT, Heeseung from ENHYPEN, and Lim Jimin from JUSTB

I.N.

Source: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here