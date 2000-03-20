In 2018, Stray Kids debuted under JYP Entertainment with ‘District 9’. After former member Woojin left in 2019, they continued as an eight-member group and started their second world tour, ‘District 9: Unlock’ a month later, showing resilience in their activities
Introduction To Stray Kids
Source: JYP Entertainment
The boy group stands out in K-pop for their rare skill of songwriting. 3RACHA, a music sub-unit consisting of members Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin, creates their own music without outside collaborators
Sub-Unit: 3RACHA
The leader and oldest member of Stray Kids is a rapper, vocalist, and producer. He was born in South Korea but grew up in Sydney, Australia, and speaks both Korean and English. He trained for 7 years before debuting
Bang Chan
The main dancer of Stray Kids and is a Scorpio born in South Korea. He and Felix had only 1 year of training before debuting. He loves cats and has three named Sooni, Doongi, and Dori, and is known to be a backup dancer for BTS
Lee Know
Changbin is one of the main rappers and producers of Stray Kids, born in Yongin, South Korea on August 11, 1999. His 3RACHA stage name is SPEARB, and he's famous for his raspy voice and fast rapping skills
Changbin
Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000, and is a main dancer and rapper in Stray Kids. Interestingly, he was street-casted in 2015 for his outstanding visuals and became a trainee. He can play the piano and speak basic English
Hyunjin
Han is a versatile member of Stray Kids, born on September 14, 2000, in Incheon, South Korea. He's a rapper, vocalist, producer, and sometimes a dancer. He's fluent in both English and Korean and known for his impressive freestyle rap skills
Han
Felix, a member of Stray Kids, is a rapper and dancer famous for his deep voice. He's from Sydney, Australia, and became a trainee in 2017. Despite having just one year to learn Korean and train, he debuted with Stray Kids in 2018
Felix
Seungmin, a member of Stray Kids, is one of the main vocalists of the group. He's a big fan of DAY6, another JYPE group, and he also sang the OST ‘Here Always’ for the popular Korean drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’
Seungmin
I.N. is the youngest member and one of the main vocalists of Stray Kids. He was born in Busan, South Korea, on February 8, 2001. He is close friends with Beomgyu from TXT, Heeseung from ENHYPEN, and Lim Jimin from JUSTB
I.N.
