TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015 through the reality show ‘Sixteen.’ The group consists of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.
Formation and Early Years
TWICE made their debut in October 2015 with the mini-album ‘The Story Begins’ and the title track ‘Like OOH-AHH.’ The song and the music video quickly gained popularity and the group became known for their catchy and upbeat tracks.
Debut and Commercial Success
TWICE's music is characterized by its bright and energetic pop sound, which incorporates elements of various genres such as hip-hop, EDM, and bubblegum pop.
Music Style and Concepts
Since their debut, TWICE has released four full-length albums, ten mini-albums, and various singles and reissues. They have also recorded songs in Japanese and have released two Japanese studio albums.
Discography
TWICE has won numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Daesang awards at major Korean music award shows. They are also recognized as one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, with over 10 million albums sold worldwide.
Awards and Achievements
TWICE is known for its appearances on various Korean variety shows and reality programs, including ‘Knowing Bros,’ ‘Weekly Idol,’ and ‘TWICE’s Private Life’.
Variety Shows and Reality Programs
TWICE has been involved in various charitable activities and social responsibility campaigns, including donating to disaster relief efforts and supporting children’s welfare organizations
Philanthropy and Social Responsibility
As one of the most popular and influential K-pop groups, TWICE has secured numerous endorsement deals and brand collaborations with major companies such as LG, Pocari Sweat, and Estée Lauder
Endorsements and Brand Collaborations
TWICE has a dedicated and passionate fan base known as ONCEs, who support the group through their music and various activities. The group has also gained immense global popularity
Fanbase and Global Popularity
As TWICE continues to grow and evolve, fans can expect new music releases, tours, and appearances on variety shows and other media
Future Plans and Projects
