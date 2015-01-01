Heading 3

Everything To Know
About TWICE

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 08, 2023

Entertainment

TWICE is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015 through the reality show ‘Sixteen.’ The group consists of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Formation and Early Years

Source: JYP Entertainment

TWICE made their debut in October 2015 with the mini-album ‘The Story Begins’ and the title track ‘Like OOH-AHH.’ The song and the music video quickly gained popularity and the group became known for their catchy and upbeat tracks.

Debut and Commercial Success

Source: JYP Entertainment

TWICE's music is characterized by its bright and energetic pop sound, which incorporates elements of various genres such as hip-hop, EDM, and bubblegum pop.

Music Style and Concepts

Source: JYP Entertainment

Since their debut, TWICE has released four full-length albums, ten mini-albums, and various singles and reissues. They have also recorded songs in Japanese and have released two Japanese studio albums.

Discography

Source: JYP Entertainment

TWICE has won numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Daesang awards at major Korean music award shows. They are also recognized as one of the best-selling girl groups of all time, with over 10 million albums sold worldwide.

Awards and Achievements

Source: JYP Entertainment

TWICE is known for its appearances on various Korean variety shows and reality programs, including ‘Knowing Bros,’ ‘Weekly Idol,’ and ‘TWICE’s Private Life’.

Variety Shows and Reality Programs

Source: JYP Entertainment

TWICE has been involved in various charitable activities and social responsibility campaigns, including donating to disaster relief efforts and supporting children’s welfare organizations

Philanthropy and Social Responsibility

Source: JYP Entertainment

As one of the most popular and influential K-pop groups, TWICE has secured numerous endorsement deals and brand collaborations with major companies such as LG, Pocari Sweat, and Estée Lauder

Endorsements and Brand Collaborations

Source: JYP Entertainment

TWICE has a dedicated and passionate fan base known as ONCEs, who support the group through their music and various activities. The group has also gained immense global popularity 

Fanbase and Global Popularity

Source: JYP Entertainment

As TWICE continues to grow and evolve, fans can expect new music releases, tours, and appearances on variety shows and other media

Future Plans and Projects

Source: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here