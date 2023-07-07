Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 07, 2023
Everything you need to know about Threads
Instagram’s parent company Meta recently launched its new app called ‘Threads’ on Thursday
The app is made with a purpose of open friendly environment for conversation
The profile of Threads will be connected to Instagram
It is considered to be a potential competitor to Twitter
You can post 500 characters long messages and videos of 5 mins
The Instagram verified users will also get verification on Threads
The app is user friendly and available on Android as well as IOS
The app also has the feature to create group chats
The launch of the app has created a lot of buzz and reportedly 50 million people have signed up
The app is free to use and has no internal purchases
