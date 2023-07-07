Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 07, 2023

Everything you need to know about Threads

Instagram’s parent company Meta  recently launched its new app called ‘Threads’ on Thursday

#1

Image : Mark Zuckerberg’s Instagram

The app is made with a purpose of open friendly environment for conversation

Image: Pexels


#2

The profile of Threads will be connected to Instagram

#3

Image: Thread’s Instagram

It is considered to be a potential competitor to Twitter

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

You can post 500 characters long messages and videos of 5 mins

Image: Pexels

#6

The Instagram verified users will also get verification on Threads

The app is user friendly and available on Android as well as IOS

#7

Image: Pexels

The app also has the feature to create group chats


Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

The launch of the app has created a lot of buzz and reportedly 50 million people have signed up

Image: Pexels

The app is free to use and has no internal purchases

#10

