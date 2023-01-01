Everything you need to know about Vigilante
Korean dramas have evolved beyond our expectations, ranging from romance to thrillers that keep you on the edge of your seat
Furthermore, they frequently feature exciting action scenes to provide a surprise element, which has now become a common element in every thriller drama
To keep you further engrossed in this genre, a new K-drama called 'Vigilante' is releasing soon. Below, we reveal important details about the K-drama that you need to know
'Vigilante' is an adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name. The story follows Kim Ji Yong, portrayed by Nam Joo Hyuk, a diligent police academy student who dedicates himself to upholding the law
Plot
Despite his noble intentions, Kim Ji Yong faces a dilemma as he grapples with the blurred lines between good and evil. While he is dedicated to helping victims in his role as a police officer
Scheduled for its premiere on November 8 in the year 2023, this eagerly awaited K-drama is poised to capture the attention of viewers and leave them eagerly anticipating its arrival
Release Date
Leading the drama is Nam Joo Hyuk, who will play the main role of Kim Ji Yong. Adding to the star power is Yoon Ji Tae, cast as Cho Heon
Cast
Additionally, Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim So Jin are also part of the main cast, although their characters remain undisclosed at this point
The makers of 'Vigilante' have unveiled an exciting new trailer that offers a glimpse of the characters in this action-packed K-Drama
Trailer
The 'Vigilante' trailer also introduces Yoo Ji Tae as Jo Heon, the leader of the university's investigation team, renowned for his remarkable strength and actively on the trail of the vigilante
