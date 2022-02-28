Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 28, 2022

 Ex B-town couples who reunited onscreen

Heading 3

Aditya Roy Kapur & Shraddha Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha featured in Aashiqui 2 in 2013 and captured hearts.Their chemistry was widely lauded

Image: Pinkvilla

Reportedly, the pair fell in love during filming and dated for several years. After their separation, the pair appeared together again in the 2017 film Ok Jaanu

Image: Pinkvilla

Shahid and Kareena dated for over five years and were vocal about their relationship. They co-starred in the film Jab We Met in 2007

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor

After their separation, the pair reunited on screen for the first time in nine years in the film Udta Punjab

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Ranbir and Deepika dated for around two years and their chemistry was adored by people. However, the couple eventually broke up

Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Following their breakup, the two starred in Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and they were later seen in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in 2015

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Ranbir and Katrina were one of the hottest couples in Bollywood.The couple dated for six years before splitting up in 2015. Following break-up, the couple shared the screen in the 2017 film, Jagga Jasoos

Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla

The couple first appeared together in Band Baaja Baarat in 2010. In 2011, they reunited for the film Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl

Image: Pinkvilla

Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma

The pair was reportedly dating at the time, but their relationship did not last long. Following their breakup, the pair appeared together on screen in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs at Farhan-Shibani's wedding bash

Click Here