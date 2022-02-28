Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 28, 2022
Ex B-town couples who reunited onscreen
Heading 3
Aditya Roy Kapur & Shraddha Kapoor
Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha featured in Aashiqui 2 in 2013 and captured hearts.Their chemistry was widely lauded
Image: Pinkvilla
Reportedly, the pair fell in love during filming and dated for several years. After their separation, the pair appeared together again in the 2017 film Ok Jaanu
Image: Pinkvilla
Shahid and Kareena dated for over five years and were vocal about their relationship. They co-starred in the film Jab We Met in 2007
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor
After their separation, the pair reunited on screen for the first time in nine years in the film Udta Punjab
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Ranbir and Deepika dated for around two years and their chemistry was adored by people. However, the couple eventually broke up
Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Following their breakup, the two starred in Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and they were later seen in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in 2015
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Ranbir and Katrina were one of the hottest couples in Bollywood.The couple dated for six years before splitting up in 2015. Following break-up, the couple shared the screen in the 2017 film, Jagga Jasoos
Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
The couple first appeared together in Band Baaja Baarat in 2010. In 2011, they reunited for the film Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer Singh & Anushka Sharma
The pair was reportedly dating at the time, but their relationship did not last long. Following their breakup, the pair appeared together on screen in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do
Image: Pinkvilla