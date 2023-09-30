Excel Entertainment has recently completed its 20 years in the film industry. The production house is known for quality cinema with a modern touch
Excel Entertainment
Owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment is creating some exciting stories for their digital slate. Take a look
Farhan & Ritesh
Dabba Cartel is said to be about five housewives who secretly run a cartel. There are reports about Shabana Azmi playing a pivotal role in the show
Dabba Cartel
The third season of the crime drama series Mirzapur is all set to arrive in the first half of 2024
Mirzapur S3
Unseen
It will mark Excel Entertainment's debut in the horror space. Surveen Chawla, Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat, and Pranay Manchanda have been cast in the upcoming series for Prime Video India
Angry Young Men
A documentary series on Legendary writers duo Salim-Javed is in the works. It will be jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films
Queen Of The Hill
The show revolves around the jazz scene in Mumbai in the 1960s. The story is about two ambitious women and their relationship that will change the city forever. It is reportedly expected to stream on Netflix next year
Excel Entertainment made headlines for their latest released series, Bambai Meri Jaan, Made In Heaven S2, and Dahaad
Latest Releases
On the acting front, Farhan will be next doing Nitya Menon's slice-of-life musical film. It is reportedly the remake of Begin Again
Farhan Akhtar's acting front
Moreover, the multi-facet artist is likely to return as the director for Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa