Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 30, 2023

Excel Entertainment's OTT release slate

Excel Entertainment has recently completed its 20 years in the film industry. The production house is known for quality cinema with a modern touch

Excel Entertainment

Video: Excel Entertainment's Instagram 

Owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment is creating some exciting stories for their digital slate. Take a look

Farhan & Ritesh

Image: Abhijeet Gidwani

Dabba Cartel is said to be about five housewives who secretly run a cartel. There are reports about Shabana Azmi playing a pivotal role in the show

Image: Shabana Azmi's Instagram 

Dabba Cartel

The third season of the crime drama series Mirzapur is all set to arrive in the first half of 2024

Mirzapur S3

Image: Yeh Hai Mirzapur's Instagram 

 Unseen

Image: Surveen Chawla's Instagram 

It will mark Excel Entertainment's debut in the horror space. Surveen Chawla, Prajakta Koli, Priya Bapat, and Pranay Manchanda have been cast in the upcoming series for Prime Video India

Angry Young Men

Image: IMDb & Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

A documentary series on Legendary writers duo Salim-Javed is in the works. It will be jointly produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films

Queen Of The Hill

Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

The show revolves around the jazz scene in Mumbai in the 1960s. The story is about two ambitious women and their relationship that will change the city forever. It is reportedly expected to stream on Netflix next year

Excel Entertainment made headlines for their latest released series, Bambai Meri Jaan, Made In Heaven S2, and Dahaad

Latest Releases

Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

On the acting front, Farhan will be next doing Nitya Menon's slice-of-life musical film. It is reportedly the remake of Begin Again

Farhan Akhtar's acting front

Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

Moreover, the multi-facet artist is likely to return as the director for Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa 

Direction

Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

