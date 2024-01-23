Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

January 23, 2024

Exceptional leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal, born on 23 July 1990, is a prominent Indian cricketer known for his leg-spin bowling

Introduction

Yuzi Chahal has made significant contributions to Indian cricket since his debut in 2016, representing the national team in ODIs and T20Is

Cricketing Journey

Apart from international cricket, he has played for domestic teams like Haryana and has been a valuable asset to IPL teams 

Domestic Matches

Notably, Yuzi Chahal was the first Indian to secure a 6-wicket haul in T20I history

Exceptional Achievements

With an impressive record, he has taken numerous wickets in ODIs and T20Is

Cricket Stats

Yuzi Chahal has been a consistent performer in the IPL, earning titles like the Man of the Match award for stellar performances

IPL Triumphs

His international impact includes becoming the first Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in T20Is and achieving a remarkable 100th wicket in ODI cricket

International Impact

Interestingly, Yuzi Chahal journey isn't limited to cricket; he was also a notable chess player, representing India at the World Youth Chess Championship

Chess Background

In his personal life, Yuzi Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree Verma, a multi-talented individual known for her work as a YouTuber, dance choreographer

Personal Life

Beyond Cricket

Beyond the cricket field, Chahal's is also active on social media platforms 

