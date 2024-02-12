Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Exciting cast of Emraan Hashmi's Showtime

It is a new web show revolving around the film industry, nepotism, and its dark hidden truths. It will premiere on March 8th on Disney Plus Hotstar

Showtime

Mihir Desai serves as the director and showrunner. Archit Kumar has also directed some episodes. It is created by Sumit Roy while made under Karan Johar's digital production wing, Dharmatics 

Direction & Production

Take a look at the exciting star cast of Showtime

Star Cast

It is the second OTT outing for Emraan Hashmi after Bard Of Blood. Emraan is playing a film producer in the show

Emraan Hashmi

The show also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role

Naseeruddin Shah

Mouni Roy is playing the female lead in the show. She was last seen in Brahmastra as Junoon 

Mouni Roy

Rajeev Khandelwal is marking his comeback with his show. As per reports, he playing a nepo kid in the show 

Rajeev Khandelwal

Mahima was last seen in SKF's Antim: The Final Truth. She is playing an important role in the show 

Mahima Makwana

Shriya Saran

South Actress Shriya Saran is also doing an exciting role in Showtime 

Vijay Raaz & Others

Besides them, Showtime also stars Vijay Raaz, Lara Chandani, Karan Sharma, Neeraj Madhav, and Vishal Vashishtha

