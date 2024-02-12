Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Exciting cast of Emraan Hashmi's Showtime
It is a new web show revolving around the film industry, nepotism, and its dark hidden truths. It will premiere on March 8th on Disney Plus Hotstar
Showtime
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Mihir Desai serves as the director and showrunner. Archit Kumar has also directed some episodes. It is created by Sumit Roy while made under Karan Johar's digital production wing, Dharmatics
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Direction & Production
Take a look at the exciting star cast of Showtime
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Star Cast
It is the second OTT outing for Emraan Hashmi after Bard Of Blood. Emraan is playing a film producer in the show
Emraan Hashmi
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
The show also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role
Naseeruddin Shah
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Mouni Roy is playing the female lead in the show. She was last seen in Brahmastra as Junoon
Mouni Roy
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Rajeev Khandelwal is marking his comeback with his show. As per reports, he playing a nepo kid in the show
Rajeev Khandelwal
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Mahima was last seen in SKF's Antim: The Final Truth. She is playing an important role in the show
Mahima Makwana
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Shriya Saran
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
South Actress Shriya Saran is also doing an exciting role in Showtime
Vijay Raaz & Others
Image: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Besides them, Showtime also stars Vijay Raaz, Lara Chandani, Karan Sharma, Neeraj Madhav, and Vishal Vashishtha
