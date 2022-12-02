Heading 3
Exciting December 2022 K-pop releases
Ayushi Agrawal
DEC 02, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
SHINee member Minho is set to make his solo debut on December 12 with ‘CHASE’.
Minho
Image: SM Entertainment
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM
The BTS member will release his first official solo album ‘Indigo’ on December 2.
Image: SUBLIME
The former-Lovelyz member will be releasing a digital single named ‘Bus stop’ (literal meaning).
Yein
Image: DG Entertainment
The soloist will shell out his own 2nd digital single called December. 24 aka Christmas Eve.
Yoon Jisung
Image: LIVEWORKS COMPANY
The first unit from the legendary group will make a debut on December 6 with a mini-album.
SHINHWA WDJ
Image: Label SJ
SuJu has announced another return with their 11th album’s volume 2 ‘The Road : Celebration’.
Super Junior
Image: News1
NewJeans
Ahead of their first comeback, the viral girl group will drop a pre-release track.
The talented boy group will release a winter special album named ‘Candy’.
NCT DREAM
Image: SM Entertainment
Image: Nature Space Entertainment
A new boy group is in town for you to check out!
XEED
Image: ShowPLAY Entertainment
Fans of the soloist can rejoice with the new release of his 2nd mini-album.
JEONG DONG WON
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Female green flag
K-drama characters