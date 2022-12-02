Heading 3

Exciting December 2022 K-pop releases 

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 02, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

SHINee member Minho is set to make his solo debut on December 12 with ‘CHASE’.

Minho

Image: SM Entertainment

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

RM

The BTS member will release his first official solo album ‘Indigo’ on December 2.

Image: SUBLIME

The former-Lovelyz member will be releasing a digital single named ‘Bus stop’ (literal meaning).

Yein

Image: DG Entertainment

The soloist will shell out his own 2nd digital single called December. 24 aka Christmas Eve.

Yoon Jisung

Image: LIVEWORKS COMPANY

The first unit from the legendary group will make a debut on December 6 with a mini-album.

SHINHWA WDJ

Image: Label SJ

SuJu has announced another return with their 11th album’s volume 2 ‘The Road : Celebration’.

Super Junior

Image: News1

NewJeans

Ahead of their first comeback, the viral girl group will drop a pre-release track. 

The talented boy group will release a winter special album named ‘Candy’.

NCT DREAM

Image: SM Entertainment

Image: Nature Space Entertainment

A new boy group is in town for you to check out!

XEED

Image: ShowPLAY Entertainment

Fans of the soloist can rejoice with the new release of his 2nd mini-album.

JEONG DONG WON

