 Mohit K Dixit 

july 06, 2024

Exciting details of Atlee Kumar's next

Post the super success of Jawan, Atlee Kumar has become one of the top names in the Indian film industry

Atlee Kumar

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

It has been a long time since the release of Jawan and now the director is on the verge of finalizing his next offering 

 What's Next? 

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

As per reports, Atlee's next directorial is a two-hero action-drama 

 Two-Hero Film 

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

The director wants a Massive North-South Combo to headline the untitled movie 

North-South

Image Source: IMDb

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Atlee is in talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan to spearhead his sixth film 

Images: Salman Khan & Kamal Haasan's Instagram 

Salman-Haasan 

As of now, both the mega forces have shown their keen interest in the idea. But, they are yet to hear the full narration 

 Narration 

Images: Salman Khan & Kamal Haasan's Instagram

A big technical team will also come on board the yet untitled-film, and the work on getting a strong crew in place will begin once the two giants sign the dotted lines

Strong Crew

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Atlee is aiming to take this Giant project on floors by early 2025 

Shooting Timelines

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

 Baby John Cameo

Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram 

Salman Khan is also reportedly making an action-packed cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John- the first production venture of Atlee 

Salman Khan is presently shooting for Sikandar. While Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of Indian 2 on July 12th

 Work Fronts 

Images: Salman Khan & Kamal Haasan's Instagram 

