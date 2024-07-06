Heading 3
Exciting details of Atlee Kumar's next
Post the super success of Jawan, Atlee Kumar has become one of the top names in the Indian film industry
Atlee Kumar
Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram
It has been a long time since the release of Jawan and now the director is on the verge of finalizing his next offering
What's Next?
Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram
As per reports, Atlee's next directorial is a two-hero action-drama
Two-Hero Film
Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram
The director wants a Massive North-South Combo to headline the untitled movie
North-South
Image Source: IMDb
Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Atlee is in talks with Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan to spearhead his sixth film
Images: Salman Khan & Kamal Haasan's Instagram
Salman-Haasan
As of now, both the mega forces have shown their keen interest in the idea. But, they are yet to hear the full narration
Narration
Images: Salman Khan & Kamal Haasan's Instagram
A big technical team will also come on board the yet untitled-film, and the work on getting a strong crew in place will begin once the two giants sign the dotted lines
Strong Crew
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Atlee is aiming to take this Giant project on floors by early 2025
Shooting Timelines
Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram
Baby John Cameo
Image: Atlee Kumar's Instagram
Salman Khan is also reportedly making an action-packed cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John- the first production venture of Atlee
Salman Khan is presently shooting for Sikandar. While Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of Indian 2 on July 12th
Work Fronts
Images: Salman Khan & Kamal Haasan's Instagram
