Mohit K Dixit

april 29, 2024

Exciting details of Jolly LLB 3 


The third installment of Jolly LLB has been in the works for a long time. Finally, the makers are gearing up to commence filming

The makers have selected a very relevant case, which is more complex than the previous two Jolly LLB films

Set against the Indian Judicial system, Jolly LLB 3 is a situational comedy that will see the protagonists of the first two movies fighting one another

It will be Akshay Kumar versus Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3. Both will reprise their iconic lawyer roles from this comic franchise

Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as the Judge in this courtroom comedy drama

Subhash Kapoor will return as the director of Jolly LLB 3, having helmed the previous two installments

The shoot has already started in Rajasthan 

Before Jolly LLB 3, Akshay and Arshad had wrap up a major portion of Welcome To The Jungle, scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release

Jolly LLB 3 will be produced by Cape of Good Films and Disney

Jolly LLB 3 is expected to be released in 2025

