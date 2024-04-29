Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 29, 2024
Exciting details of Jolly LLB 3
The third installment of Jolly LLB has been in the works for a long time. Finally, the makers are gearing up to commence filming
Jolly LLB 3
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The makers have selected a very relevant case, which is more complex than the previous two Jolly LLB films
Image: Arshad Warsi’s Instagram
Triple Fun
Set against the Indian Judicial system, Jolly LLB 3 is a situational comedy that will see the protagonists of the first two movies fighting one another
Image: Arshad Warsi’s Instagram
Jolly VS Jolly
It will be Akshay Kumar versus Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3. Both will reprise their iconic lawyer roles from this comic franchise
Akshay & Arshad
Images: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi's Instagram
Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role as the Judge in this courtroom comedy drama
Saurabh Shukla As the Judge
Image: IMDB
Subhash Kapoor will return as the director of Jolly LLB 3, having helmed the previous two installments
The Director
Image: Subhash Kapoor’s Instagram
The shoot has already started in Rajasthan
Shooting
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Before Jolly LLB 3, Akshay and Arshad had wrap up a major portion of Welcome To The Jungle, scheduled for a Christmas 2024 release
Welcome 3
Image: IMDB
Jolly LLB 3 will be produced by Cape of Good Films and Disney
Production
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Release Date
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Jolly LLB 3 is expected to be released in 2025
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.