Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 07, 2024
Exciting Details of Jr NTR from War 2
War 2, the sequel to the 2019 Spy action drama, is one of the most highly anticipated movies in Hindi Cinema. The filmmakers are going all out to ensure it becomes a massive hit with the audience
Highly Anticipated Sequel
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The exciting news is out that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will be sharing the screen in War 2
Images: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram & IMDB
Exciting Collaboration
In this movie, Jr NTR will be portraying the role of an anti-hero, setting the stage for an epic battle between him and Hrithik Roshan
Image: IMDB
Epic Battle
Jr NTR's character in War 2 will be that of an Indian agent, bringing a fresh and unique perspective to the Spy Cinematic Universe
Unique Character
Image: IMDB
The makers of War 2 are determined to surprise the audience with every aspect of the film, ensuring that each character has multiple shades
Surprising Elements
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
NTR's character trajectory in War 2 will not be limited to just this film, as there are plans for spin-offs and cameo appearances in future movies
Expanded Universe
Image: IMDB
War 2 is the 6th installment in the YRF Spy Universe, with an untitled Alia Bhatt movie set to follow
Part of a Larger Franchise
Image: IMDB
Ayan Mukerji is directing the project, with Aditya Chopra serving as the producer, ensuring a talented team behind the scenes
Talented Team
Image: Ayan Mukerji’s Instagram
The movie is currently in production and is expected to wrap up in the second half of 2024
Currently in Production
video: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Mark Your Calendars
video: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Make sure to mark your calendars as War 2 is set to release on August 14, 2025, during the Independence Day weekend
