Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 05, 2024

Exciting details of Sunny Deol's next 

The OG mass action hero, Sunny Deol, roared in 2023 with Gadar 2 at the box office, and now the actor is gearing up for his next film

 Sunny Deol 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Titled Lahore 1947, the movie is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition. It is based on the cult Punjabi play, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Lahore 1947 

The movie marked the first-ever collaboration of Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol in the capacity of Producer and actor respectively. Aamir is bankrolling the film under his home banner 

Image: Aamir Khan Productions

Production

Known for many cult classic movies, Rajkumar Santoshi is helming this ambitious project. He has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the movie

 Writer & Director

Image: IMDB 

The makers have onboarded an ensemble star cast for the period drama. Check it out

Star Cast 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Sunny Deol will headline the movie, and it will be his fourth collaboration with Rajkumar Santoshi after Ghatak, Ghayal, and Damini 

The Lead 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

Preity Zinta is all set to mark her comeback with this film. She will be seen playing the female lead in the movie 

Preity Zinta 

Image: Santosh Sivan's Instagram 

Shabana Azmi 

Image: IMDB 

Veteran Actress Shabana Azmi is playing an essential role in the movie 

Aamir Khan and Mona Singh will be seen in extended cameo roles in Lahore 1947 

Cameos

Image: IMDB

DOP, Music & Lyrics 

Image: AR Rahman

Santosh Sivan is the DOP of Lahore 1947, while AR Rahman is composing the music. Javed Akhtar will be credited as the lyricist 

Shooting & Release 

Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram 

The movie is all set to go on the floors this week. It will be a grand release in 2025 

