Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 05, 2024
Exciting details of Sunny Deol's next
The OG mass action hero, Sunny Deol, roared in 2023 with Gadar 2 at the box office, and now the actor is gearing up for his next film
Sunny Deol
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Titled Lahore 1947, the movie is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition. It is based on the cult Punjabi play, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Lahore 1947
The movie marked the first-ever collaboration of Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol in the capacity of Producer and actor respectively. Aamir is bankrolling the film under his home banner
Image: Aamir Khan Productions
Production
Known for many cult classic movies, Rajkumar Santoshi is helming this ambitious project. He has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues of the movie
Writer & Director
Image: IMDB
The makers have onboarded an ensemble star cast for the period drama. Check it out
Star Cast
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Sunny Deol will headline the movie, and it will be his fourth collaboration with Rajkumar Santoshi after Ghatak, Ghayal, and Damini
The Lead
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Preity Zinta is all set to mark her comeback with this film. She will be seen playing the female lead in the movie
Preity Zinta
Image: Santosh Sivan's Instagram
Shabana Azmi
Image: IMDB
Veteran Actress Shabana Azmi is playing an essential role in the movie
Aamir Khan and Mona Singh will be seen in extended cameo roles in Lahore 1947
Cameos
Image: IMDB
DOP, Music & Lyrics
Image: AR Rahman
Santosh Sivan is the DOP of Lahore 1947, while AR Rahman is composing the music. Javed Akhtar will be credited as the lyricist
Shooting & Release
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
The movie is all set to go on the floors this week. It will be a grand release in 2025
