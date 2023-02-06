Heading 3

Exciting K-dramas to watch in Feb 2023 

 Image Credit: tvN

Our Blooming Youth

A Crown Prince who is mean towards other people has a secret curse to overcome and a girl who has been accused of murder is his only option

The story is of a rookie lawyer and a popular handsome actor who doesn’t believe in love cross each other's path starring Kim Ok Vin and Yoo Teo as the main leads 

 Love to Hate You 

Image Credit: Netflix

Image Credit: tvN 

This K-drama is based on a webtoon of the same name and is the story of a high priest who works for god and unknowingly finds himself in the body of a K-pop idol from an unpopular group 

The Heavenly Idol 

Image Credit: Disney+

The first season of this drama tells the story of a man who becomes a legendary King of casinos but gets drawn into a murder case and the cop who chases him

Big Bet Season 2 

 Image Credit: SBS

One of the most popular and must-watch K-dramas returns for the second season with slightly different cast members 

Taxi Driver 2 

Image Credit: Disney+

Call It Love 

A young woman who is removed from her house by her father’s mistress after his death decides to take revenge but falls in love with the son of the mistress 

The story will continue from part 1 where we will see if Van is successful in protecting Won Mi Ho from the evil 

Island part 2

Image Credit: TVING

Image Credit: tvN

Crash Course in Romance

Crash Course in Romance is an unusual romantic story of a former national athlete who now runs a side dish store and a popular maths instructor which first premiered in January

Image CredIt: MBC

The story of a grim reaper who visits the mortal realm every 99 years in order to punish them, falls in love with the doctor with a unique power to control him

Kokdu: Season of Deity

