Exciting K-dramas to watch in Feb 2023
Vedangi Joshi
feb 6, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: tvN
Our Blooming Youth
A Crown Prince who is mean towards other people has a secret curse to overcome and a girl who has been accused of murder is his only option
The story is of a rookie lawyer and a popular handsome actor who doesn’t believe in love cross each other's path starring Kim Ok Vin and Yoo Teo as the main leads
Love to Hate You
Image Credit: Netflix
Image Credit: tvN
This K-drama is based on a webtoon of the same name and is the story of a high priest who works for god and unknowingly finds himself in the body of a K-pop idol from an unpopular group
The Heavenly Idol
Image Credit: Disney+
The first season of this drama tells the story of a man who becomes a legendary King of casinos but gets drawn into a murder case and the cop who chases him
Big Bet Season 2
Image Credit: SBS
One of the most popular and must-watch K-dramas returns for the second season with slightly different cast members
Taxi Driver 2
Image Credit: Disney+
Call It Love
A young woman who is removed from her house by her father’s mistress after his death decides to take revenge but falls in love with the son of the mistress
The story will continue from part 1 where we will see if Van is successful in protecting Won Mi Ho from the evil
Island part 2
Image Credit: TVING
Image Credit: tvN
Crash Course in Romance
Crash Course in Romance is an unusual romantic story of a former national athlete who now runs a side dish store and a popular maths instructor which first premiered in January
Image CredIt: MBC
The story of a grim reaper who visits the mortal realm every 99 years in order to punish them, falls in love with the doctor with a unique power to control him
Kokdu: Season of Deity
