Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 03, 2023

Exciting lineup of Ranveer Singh movies

Ranveer Singh is a bonafide Bollywood star who has delivered some of the great performances in his career

 Ranveer Singh

Image: IMDb

His last release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar

Last Release

Image: IMDb

Check out what Ranveer Singh has in store for us as his upcoming lineup of movies 

Upcoming Movies

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Ranveer Singh is playing a crucial role in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. The actor has chalked out 45 days for the shoot

Singham Again

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Contrary to the reports, the actor is not doing a cameo but playing a major role in Singham Again. The movie is releasing on Aug 15, 2024

 Not A Cameo

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

After donning a cop uniform in Singham 3, the actor would head towards the magical world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

Baiju Bawra

Video: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Baiju Bawra is a musical romantic period-drama. It will mark the third collaboration of Ranveer and Alia

  3rd Film With Alia Bhatt

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

On calling it a wrap on both films, Ranveer will dive into the world of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in 2025

 Don 3

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

The actor is in talks with Sony to star in the superhero movie adaptation of popular TV show, Shaktimaan under Basil Joseph's direction 

Shaktimaan

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

Ranveer is also likely to do a film with director Shankar. They had announced the Hindi remake of Aparichit but it didn't progress any further 

 Shankar directorial

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram 

