Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
Exciting lineup of Ranveer Singh movies
Ranveer Singh is a bonafide Bollywood star who has delivered some of the great performances in his career
Ranveer Singh
Image: IMDb
His last release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar
Last Release
Image: IMDb
Check out what Ranveer Singh has in store for us as his upcoming lineup of movies
Upcoming Movies
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Ranveer Singh is playing a crucial role in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. The actor has chalked out 45 days for the shoot
Singham Again
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Contrary to the reports, the actor is not doing a cameo but playing a major role in Singham Again. The movie is releasing on Aug 15, 2024
Not A Cameo
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
After donning a cop uniform in Singham 3, the actor would head towards the magical world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra
Baiju Bawra
Video: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Baiju Bawra is a musical romantic period-drama. It will mark the third collaboration of Ranveer and Alia
3rd Film With Alia Bhatt
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
On calling it a wrap on both films, Ranveer will dive into the world of Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 in 2025
Don 3
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
The actor is in talks with Sony to star in the superhero movie adaptation of popular TV show, Shaktimaan under Basil Joseph's direction
Shaktimaan
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Ranveer is also likely to do a film with director Shankar. They had announced the Hindi remake of Aparichit but it didn't progress any further
Shankar directorial
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
