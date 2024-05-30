Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 30, 2024

Exciting OTT Releases Of June 2024 

The new installment of animation series, The Legend Of Hanuman is coming on June 5 on Disney Plus Hotstar 

 The legend of Hanuman Season 4 

Image: Imdb

The much-loved season 4 of TVF's Gullak is set to premiere on Sony Liv from June 7

 Gullak Season 4

Image: Imdb

Vikrant Massey's upcoming movie Blackout is releasing on JioCinema on June7

Blackout 

Image: Imdb

Are you waiting for the concluding part of Bridgerton Season 3? Well, the show is hitting Netflix on June 13 

 Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

Image: Imdb

The fourth installment of The Boys is coming on Prime Video from June 13. Mark the date 

The Boys Season 4 

Image: Imdb

Junaid Khan's debut movie Maharaj co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat is releasing on June 14 directly on Netflix 

Maharaj

Image: Imdb

The much-awaited season 2 of House of The Dragon is coming on JioCinema from June 19 

 House of The Dragon Season 2 

Image: Imdb

The new season of Kota Factory is coming to Netflix on June 28. Save the date 

Kota Factory Season 3

Image: Imdb

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is expected to arrive on Prime Video in June 2024 

Maidaan

Image: Imdb

Prithviraj Sukumaaran's Aadujeevitham is expected to hit digital screens in June 2024 

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life 

Image: Imdb

