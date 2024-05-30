Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
may 30, 2024
Exciting OTT Releases Of June 2024
The new installment of animation series, The Legend Of Hanuman is coming on June 5 on Disney Plus Hotstar
The legend of Hanuman Season 4
The much-loved season 4 of TVF's Gullak is set to premiere on Sony Liv from June 7
Gullak Season 4
Vikrant Massey's upcoming movie Blackout is releasing on JioCinema on June7
Blackout
Are you waiting for the concluding part of Bridgerton Season 3? Well, the show is hitting Netflix on June 13
Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2
The fourth installment of The Boys is coming on Prime Video from June 13. Mark the date
The Boys Season 4
Junaid Khan's debut movie Maharaj co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat is releasing on June 14 directly on Netflix
Maharaj
The much-awaited season 2 of House of The Dragon is coming on JioCinema from June 19
House of The Dragon Season 2
The new season of Kota Factory is coming to Netflix on June 28. Save the date
Kota Factory Season 3
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is expected to arrive on Prime Video in June 2024
Maidaan
Prithviraj Sukumaaran's Aadujeevitham is expected to hit digital screens in June 2024
Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life
