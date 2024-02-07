Heading 3
February 07, 2024
Exciting star cast of Murder Mubarak
Murder Mubarak is a mystery crime-thriller directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films
Murder Mubarak
Image: Homi Adajania's Instagram
The movie is adapted from Anuja Chauhan's book 'Club You To Death’
Image: Anuja Chauhan's Instagram
Book To Movie
Check out the exciting star cast of the movie
Image Source: Netflix
Star Cast
Vijay Varma is playing the lead. He will be seen as Akshay Sharma
Vijay Varma
Image: Imdb
Sara is playing the female lead. She is donning the role of a rich South Delhi girl, Tia Khanna
Sara Ali Khan
Image: IMDb
Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia will be playing the role of Sidhi Bharadwaj
Dimple Kapadia
Image: Imdb
Karishma Kapoor is making her comeback with this film. She will be donning the role of Anamika Kapoor
Karishma Kapoor
Image: Karishma Kapoor's IG
Pankaj Tripathi & Sanjay Kapoor
Images: Pankaj Tripathi & Sanjay Kapoor's IG
Pankaj Tripathi is playing a police inspector Brijesh Bansal while Sanjay Kapoor is donning the role of a royal man Vikramaditya Singh
The movie also has Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar in the roles of Preeti Khanna and Anuj Bakshi respectively
Tisca Chopra & Suhail Nayyar
Images: Tisca Chopra & Suhail Nayyar's IG
Release Date
Video: Homi Adajania's IG
The Homi Adajania directorial is announced to stream on March 15 directly on Netflix
