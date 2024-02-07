Heading 3

February 07, 2024

Exciting star cast of Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak is a mystery crime-thriller directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films 

Murder Mubarak

Image: Homi Adajania's Instagram

The movie is adapted from Anuja Chauhan's book 'Club You To Death’ 

Image: Anuja Chauhan's Instagram

Book To Movie

Check out the exciting star cast of the movie 

Image Source: Netflix

Star Cast

Vijay Varma is playing the lead. He will be seen as Akshay Sharma 

Vijay Varma

Image: Imdb

Sara is playing the female lead. She is donning the role of a rich South Delhi girl, Tia Khanna 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: IMDb

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia will be playing the role of Sidhi Bharadwaj 

Dimple Kapadia

Image: Imdb

Karishma Kapoor is making her comeback with this film. She will be donning the role of Anamika Kapoor 

Karishma Kapoor

Image: Karishma Kapoor's IG

Pankaj Tripathi & Sanjay Kapoor 

Images: Pankaj Tripathi & Sanjay Kapoor's IG

Pankaj Tripathi is playing a police inspector Brijesh Bansal while Sanjay Kapoor is donning the role of a royal man Vikramaditya Singh 

The movie also has Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar in the roles of Preeti Khanna and Anuj Bakshi respectively 

Tisca Chopra & Suhail Nayyar

Images: Tisca Chopra & Suhail Nayyar's IG

Release Date

Video: Homi Adajania's IG

The Homi Adajania directorial is announced to stream on March 15 directly on Netflix 

