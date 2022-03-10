Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 10, 2022

Exes Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal’s relation

First met

Their love story began in 2018 when they appeared on the first season of the show Ace Of Space. They bonded with each other on the show since they were both just out of a relationship

Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram

Varun confessed his feelings for Divya on the show, and the two began dating

Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram

Love blossomed

Since they began dating, the two never shied away from showing their love for one another on social media

Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram

Vocal about love

During their relationship phase, they stood like rocks for each other and always rooted for each other

Image: Ikshit Patel

Support system

In 2019, the pair decided to live together in order to give their relationship more time and to understand each other

Moved in together

Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram

The couple embarked on several vacations together and never failed to give couple goals

Exploring the world together

Image: Varun Sood Instagram

They had also planned to get married and admitted it in interviews

Wedding on the cards

Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram

After three years of a beautiful relationship, the couple decided to go their separate ways. Divya took to social media to announce their separation in a cryptic social media post

Breakup

Image: Varun Sood Instagram

