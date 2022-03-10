Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 10, 2022
Exes Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal’s relation
First met
Their love story began in 2018 when they appeared on the first season of the show Ace Of Space. They bonded with each other on the show since they were both just out of a relationship
Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram
Varun confessed his feelings for Divya on the show, and the two began dating
Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram
Love blossomed
Since they began dating, the two never shied away from showing their love for one another on social media
Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram
Vocal about love
During their relationship phase, they stood like rocks for each other and always rooted for each other
Image: Ikshit Patel
Support system
In 2019, the pair decided to live together in order to give their relationship more time and to understand each other
Moved in together
Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram
The couple embarked on several vacations together and never failed to give couple goals
Exploring the world together
Image: Varun Sood Instagram
They had also planned to get married and admitted it in interviews
Wedding on the cards
Image: Divya Agarwal Instagram
After three years of a beautiful relationship, the couple decided to go their separate ways. Divya took to social media to announce their separation in a cryptic social media post
Breakup
Image: Varun Sood Instagram
