EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2012. The current members of EXO are Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun
Meet The Members Of EXO
Source: SM Entertainment
Pisces are known for being empathetic, imaginative, and intuitive. Like Xiumin, Pisces are often creative, artistic, and have a deep appreciation for music. They are also known to be emotional and sensitive
Xiumin - Pisces
Source: Xiumin Instagram
Geminis are often described as outgoing, adaptable, and communicative. They can also be indecisive and restless at times
Suho - Gemini
Source:Suho Instagram
Libras are known for their diplomatic, fair-minded, and social nature. Lay is a through-and-through Libra with love for beauty, and balance, and has a great sense of style.
Lay - Libra
Source: Lay Instagram
EXO members have often described Baekhyun as reliable, patient, and practical. Taureans have a love for the finer things in life and are often creative, artistic, and have a great appreciation for beauty
Baekhyun - Taurus
Source: SM Entertainment
Chen shares similar traits to Libra. They are often artistic and have a great appreciation for beauty, and can also be indecisive, looking to avoid confrontation
Chen - Libra
Source: SM Entertainment
Sagittarians are known for their optimistic, adventurous, and philosophical nature. Chanyeol has a love for travel and exploring new things
Chanyeol - Sagittarius
Source: Chanyeol Instagram
Responsible, disciplined, and ambitious nature. Capricorns have a great work ethic and are often highly motivated to succeed
D.O. - Capricorn
Source: SM Entertainment
Arians come across as bold, confident, and energetic. Like Sehun, Aries have a great passion for life and are often highly competitive and independent
Sehun - Aries
Source: Sehun Instagram
Kai, who was born a Capricorn, has similar characteristics such as being responsible, disciplined, and ambitious. He is known for having a strong work ethic and striving to achieve success
Kai - Capricorn
Source: Kai Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations