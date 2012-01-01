Heading 3

EXO Members And Their Zodiac Signs 

Sugandha Srivastava

April 4, 2023

Entertainment

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band formed by SM Entertainment in 2012. The current members of EXO are Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun

Meet The Members Of EXO 

Source: SM Entertainment 

Pisces are known for being empathetic, imaginative, and intuitive. Like Xiumin, Pisces are often creative, artistic, and have a deep appreciation for music. They are also known to be emotional and sensitive

Xiumin - Pisces

Source: Xiumin Instagram 

Geminis are often described as outgoing, adaptable, and communicative. They can also be indecisive and restless at times

Suho - Gemini 

Source:Suho Instagram 

Libras are known for their diplomatic, fair-minded, and social nature. Lay is a through-and-through Libra with love for beauty, and balance, and has a great sense of style.

Lay - Libra

Source: Lay Instagram 

EXO members have often described Baekhyun as reliable, patient, and practical. Taureans have a love for the finer things in life and are often creative, artistic, and have a great appreciation for beauty

Baekhyun - Taurus

Source: SM Entertainment 

Chen shares similar traits to Libra. They are often artistic and have a great appreciation for beauty, and can also be indecisive, looking to avoid confrontation

Chen - Libra

Source: SM Entertainment 

Sagittarians are known for their optimistic, adventurous, and philosophical nature. Chanyeol has a love for travel and exploring new things

Chanyeol - Sagittarius

Source: Chanyeol Instagram 

Responsible, disciplined, and ambitious nature. Capricorns have a great work ethic and are often highly motivated to succeed

D.O. - Capricorn

Source: SM Entertainment 

Arians come across as bold, confident, and energetic. Like Sehun, Aries have a great passion for life and are often highly competitive and independent

Sehun - Aries

Source: Sehun Instagram 

Kai, who was born a Capricorn, has similar characteristics such as being responsible, disciplined, and ambitious. He is known for having a strong work ethic and striving to achieve success

Kai - Capricorn

Source: Kai Instagram 

