EXO's DO: Smoking controversy explained
In a recent video featuring EXO members, D.O. was observed exhaling what seemed to be smoke from both his nose and mouth
D.O. caught smoking
Despite SM Entertainment's efforts to edit the video and remove this particular scene, clips of it continued to circulate widely on various social media platforms
Video goes viral
The agency claimed the use of a nicotine-free electronic cigarette
Agency responds to the health centre
However, a fine was imposed due to the absence of evidence confirming its nicotine-free status
Mapo Public Health centre responds
D.O. who was seen smoking in the MBC's broadcasting station within the non-smoking areas, hence had to be fined
EXO D.O. was in a non-smoking area
The authorities confirmed that the individual in question D.O., being a public figure, has pledged to fully adhere to the law in the future
D.O plans to comply with the law
D.O. is set to pre-release his single I Do on September 8 at 6 PM KST
D.O.’s comeback
He will be revealing his second mini-album titled Expectations on September 18th
Anticipation
He dropped his debut Extended Play (EP) named Empathy, which includes a lead single titled Rose
Solo Debut
EXO’s D.O. has acted in various series and film including 100 Days My Prince, EXO Next Door and more
Acting career
