Pratyusha Dash

september 07, 2023

Entertainment

EXO's DO: Smoking controversy explained

In a recent video featuring EXO members, D.O. was observed exhaling what seemed to be smoke from both his nose and mouth

D.O. caught smoking

Despite SM Entertainment's efforts to edit the video and remove this particular scene, clips of it continued to circulate widely on various social media platforms

Video goes viral

The agency claimed the use of a nicotine-free electronic cigarette

Agency responds to the health centre

However, a fine was imposed due to the absence of evidence confirming its nicotine-free status

Mapo Public Health centre responds

D.O. who was seen smoking in the MBC's broadcasting station within the non-smoking areas, hence had to be fined

EXO D.O. was in a non-smoking area

The authorities confirmed that the individual in question D.O., being a public figure, has pledged to fully adhere to the law in the future

D.O plans to comply with the law

D.O. is set to pre-release his single I Do on September 8 at 6 PM KST 

D.O.’s comeback

He will be revealing his second mini-album titled Expectations on September 18th

Anticipation

He dropped his debut Extended Play (EP) named Empathy, which includes a lead single titled Rose

Solo Debut

EXO’s D.O. has acted in various series and film including 100 Days My Prince, EXO Next Door and more

Acting career 

