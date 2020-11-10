of Bollywood celebs
Expensive rings November 10, 2020
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' engagement ring reportedly costs around Rs 2.1 crore
Anushka Sharma's wedding ring too costs a bomb.
It is worth Rs 1 crore
Ranveer Singh gave his ladylove Deepika Padukone a rectangle solitaire set in platinum worth nearly Rs 2.1 crore
According to reports,
Shilpa Shetty's ring is worth
Rs 3 crores
Sonam Kapoor's wedding
ring is worth
Rs 90 lakh
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lavish engagement ring is worth Rs 50 lakh
Asin married
entrepreneur Rahul
Sharma in 2016
The actress' engagement ring reportedly is worth whopping Rs 6 crore
The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan owns
a wedding ring worth Rs 75 lakh
Shahid Kapoor gave his better half Mira Rajput a wedding ring which costs around Rs 25 lakh
Genelia Deshmukh's
extravagant wedding
ring is worth Rs 50 lakh
