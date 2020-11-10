of Bollywood celebs

Expensive rings

November 10, 2020




Priyanka Chopra Jonas' engagement ring reportedly costs around Rs 2.1 crore

Anushka Sharma's wedding ring too costs a bomb.
 It is worth Rs 1 crore




Ranveer Singh gave his ladylove Deepika Padukone a rectangle solitaire set in platinum worth nearly Rs 2.1 crore

According to reports,
 Shilpa Shetty's ring is worth
 Rs 3 crores

Sonam Kapoor's wedding
 ring is worth
Rs 90 lakh




Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lavish engagement ring is worth Rs 50 lakh

Asin married
entrepreneur Rahul
Sharma in 2016





The actress' engagement ring reportedly is worth whopping Rs 6 crore

The Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan owns
 a wedding ring worth Rs 75 lakh





Shahid Kapoor gave his better half Mira Rajput a wedding ring which costs around Rs 25 lakh

Genelia Deshmukh's
extravagant wedding
ring is worth Rs 50 lakh

