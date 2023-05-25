mAY 25, 2023
Expensive Things
Deepika-Ranveer Own
They have a quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore in Bandra, Mumbai near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat
A quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The couple purchased a 2.25-acre property in Alibaug
Bungalow in Alibaug
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
They have a luxurious apartment in Worli worth Rs 40 crore
Apartment worth Rs 40 crore
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
They own a 4-BHK apartment in Prabhadevi worth Rs 16 crore
A 4-BHK in Prabhadevi
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
They own a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 almost worth Rs 2.80 crore but the price can be higher too
Mercedes-Maybach GLS600
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Ranveer Singh has a Lamborghini Urus parked in the garage worth Rs almost 4.22 crore
Lamborghini Urus
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
They have a Mercedes-Benz GS worth Rs 1.19 crore
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
According to reports, Deepika Padukone’s engagement ring almost costs Rs 2 crore
Deepika’s engagement ring
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone has a Hermes Birkin bag worth Rs 8 lakh
Costly handbags
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The couple owns a lot of expensive clothes. For instance, Deepika’s Burberry trench coat costs almost 1.27 lakh
Designer clothes
