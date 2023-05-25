Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

ENTERTAINMENT

mAY 25, 2023

Expensive Things
Deepika-Ranveer Own

They have a quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore in Bandra, Mumbai near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

A quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The couple purchased a 2.25-acre property in Alibaug

Bungalow in Alibaug

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

They have a luxurious apartment in Worli worth Rs 40 crore

Apartment worth Rs 40 crore

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

They own a 4-BHK apartment in Prabhadevi worth Rs 16 crore

A 4-BHK in Prabhadevi

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

They own a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 almost worth Rs 2.80 crore but the price can be higher too

Mercedes-Maybach GLS600

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Ranveer Singh has a Lamborghini Urus parked in the garage worth Rs almost 4.22 crore

Lamborghini Urus

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

They have a Mercedes-Benz GS worth Rs 1.19 crore

Mercedes-Benz GLS

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

According to reports, Deepika Padukone’s engagement ring almost costs Rs 2 crore

Deepika’s engagement ring

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone has a Hermes Birkin bag worth Rs 8 lakh

Costly handbags

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The couple owns a lot of expensive clothes. For instance, Deepika’s Burberry trench coat costs almost 1.27 lakh

Designer clothes

