Jungkook owned a Mercedes-BenZ G-Class SUV (G-Wagon) for two years
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
The expensive car was an artifact and was sold at 1.2 billion KRW (930,559 USD) at an auction
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Other than cars, Jungkook loves watches. He owns a large assortment of Rolex timepieces if reports are to be believed
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook’s Rolex Day-Date Series watch with a special President Bracelet is estimated worth around USD 36,600
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Reportedly, Jungkook bought a luxurious property in Yongsan, Seoul for USD 7 million
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook’s Nike Dunk Low Halloween sneakers also became the talk of the town. They were worth USD 120,000
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS' Jungkook is said to have a Cashmere coat by Gucci which costs around $5500 Or Rs. 4,00,799
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
The BTS singer has another house in Trimage Apartment of Seoul which reportedly costs around whopping $1.75 million
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook’s personal style includes jackets and plain shirts, his Saint Laurent Teddy embellished bomber jacket costs $3,290
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
In one of his concerts, Jungkook wore a Louis Vuitton hoodie which costs around $25,900
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC