Heading 3

Expensive Things Owned By BTS' Jungkook

Sugandha Srivastava

june 09, 2023

Entertainment

Jungkook owned a Mercedes-BenZ G-Class SUV (G-Wagon) for two years

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

The expensive car was an artifact and was sold at 1.2 billion KRW (930,559 USD) at an auction

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Other than cars, Jungkook loves watches. He owns a large assortment of Rolex timepieces if reports are to be believed 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook’s Rolex Day-Date Series watch with a special President Bracelet is estimated worth around USD 36,600

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Reportedly, Jungkook bought a luxurious property in Yongsan, Seoul for USD 7 million

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook’s Nike Dunk Low Halloween sneakers also became the talk of the town. They were worth USD 120,000

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' Jungkook is said to have a Cashmere coat by Gucci which costs around $5500 Or Rs. 4,00,799

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

The BTS singer has another house in Trimage Apartment of Seoul which reportedly costs around whopping $1.75 million

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook’s personal style includes jackets and plain shirts, his Saint Laurent Teddy embellished bomber jacket costs $3,290

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

In one of his concerts, Jungkook wore a Louis Vuitton hoodie which costs around $25,900

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here