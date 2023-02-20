Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 20, 2023

Expensive Things Owned By Shah Rukh Khan

Apart from Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan owns a beautiful private island home, Jannat in Dubai

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

A Villa In Dubai

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxurious villa in Central London’s posh Park Lane worth ₹172 crores

London Villa 

Tejasswi Prakash In All Her Cuteness

Alia-Salman: Celebs With Hidden Talent

Shah Rukh Khan also owns a holiday home in Alibaug worth ₹15 crores

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Holiday Home In Alibaug

Bugatti Veyron is one of the most expensive cars owned by Shah Rukh Khan worth ₹12 crores

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Expensive Car

SRK’s vanity van looks like a home on the wheel which costs around ₹4 crores 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Customized Vanity Van

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Car worth ₹7 crores

Shah Rukh Khan is amongst the very few Bollywood celebrities who owns a Rolls Royce. It is a convertible version of the Phantom Drophead Coupe

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Production Company

Shah Rukh Khan owns a production company called Red Chillies Entertainment and has an annual turnover of about ₹500 crores

Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. The brand value of KKR is ₹600 crores

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Co-Owner Of Kolkata Knight Riders 

Shah Rukh Khan’s car collection is eye-catching as he owns a Bentley Continental GT worth ₹4 crores

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Bentley Continental GT

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here