FEB 20, 2023
Expensive Things Owned By Shah Rukh Khan
Apart from Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan owns a beautiful private island home, Jannat in Dubai
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
A Villa In Dubai
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan owns a luxurious villa in Central London’s posh Park Lane worth ₹172 crores
London Villa
Shah Rukh Khan also owns a holiday home in Alibaug worth ₹15 crores
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Holiday Home In Alibaug
Bugatti Veyron is one of the most expensive cars owned by Shah Rukh Khan worth ₹12 crores
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Expensive Car
SRK’s vanity van looks like a home on the wheel which costs around ₹4 crores
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Customized Vanity Van
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Car worth ₹7 crores
Shah Rukh Khan is amongst the very few Bollywood celebrities who owns a Rolls Royce. It is a convertible version of the Phantom Drophead Coupe
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Production Company
Shah Rukh Khan owns a production company called Red Chillies Entertainment and has an annual turnover of about ₹500 crores
Shah Rukh Khan is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders along with Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta. The brand value of KKR is ₹600 crores
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Co-Owner Of Kolkata Knight Riders
Shah Rukh Khan’s car collection is eye-catching as he owns a Bentley Continental GT worth ₹4 crores
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Bentley Continental GT
