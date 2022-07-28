Heading 3
Expensive things owned by Kriti Sanon
Pinkvilla Desk
JULY 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon treated herself with a stunning Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. Her luxurious drive costs a whopping amount of Rs 2.43 crore
Mercedes Maybach GLS 600
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon is a proud owner of a silver colour Audi Q7
Audi Q7
Image: Pinkvilla
The swanky drive approximately costs Rs 1 crore
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti bought herself a set of hot wheels in the form of a BMW 3-series sedan
BMW 3 series sedan
Image: Pinkvilla
She had reportedly brought the car post the success of 2014 and it costs between Rs 46.86 Lakh to Rs 52.90 Lakh
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti owns a trendy sandy brown coloured Dior saddle bag and it costs nearly Rs 3 lakhs
Dior saddle bag
Image: Pinkvilla
This beautiful black and red coloured Christian Louboutin tote bag costs over Rs 98 thousand
Christian Louboutin tote bag
Image: Pinkvilla
This white-coloured Balmain B-Buzz 23 bag is worth a whopping amount of $1,995 (Rs 1,47,630)
Balmain B-Buzz 23 bag
Image: Pinkvilla
This blue-coloured breezy dress from Marni is worth Rs 1.28 lakh and Kriti did look beautiful in her outfit
Breezy Dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti owns a floral printed crossbody bag Coach is approximately worth Rs 26,800
Coach crossbody bag
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anushka Sharma’s airport outfits