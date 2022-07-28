Heading 3

Expensive things owned by Kriti Sanon

Pinkvilla Desk

JULY 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Sanon treated herself with a stunning Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. Her luxurious drive costs a whopping amount of Rs 2.43 crore

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600

Kriti Sanon is a proud owner of a silver colour Audi Q7

Audi Q7

The swanky drive approximately costs Rs 1 crore

Kriti bought herself a set of hot wheels in the form of a BMW 3-series sedan

BMW 3 series sedan

She had reportedly brought the car post the success of 2014 and it costs between Rs 46.86 Lakh to Rs 52.90 Lakh

Kriti owns a trendy sandy brown coloured Dior saddle bag and it costs nearly Rs 3 lakhs

Dior saddle bag

This beautiful black and red coloured Christian Louboutin tote bag costs over Rs 98 thousand

Christian Louboutin tote bag

This white-coloured Balmain B-Buzz 23 bag is worth a whopping amount of $1,995 (Rs 1,47,630)

Balmain B-Buzz 23 bag

This blue-coloured breezy dress from Marni is worth Rs 1.28 lakh and Kriti did look beautiful in her outfit

Breezy Dress

Kriti owns a floral printed crossbody bag Coach is approximately worth Rs 26,800

Coach crossbody bag

