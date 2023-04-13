APRIL 13, 2023
Expensive Things Ranbir-Alia Own
Let’s check out expensive things owned by Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor’s expensive things
He owns a luxurious apartment worth Rs 35 crores in Bandra’s Vastu Pali Hill. It is designed by Gauri Khan
Luxurious Mumbai apartment
Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a sneaker worth 2 lakh 74 thousand
Expensive sneaker collection
Ranbir Kapoor has a deluxe watch worth Rs 50 lakh
Deluxe watch
Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG
Ranbir has a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG worth Rs 2.14 crores
Brahmastra actor owns an Audi R8 which costs approximately Rs 2.72 crores
Audi R8
Let’s check out expensive things that Alia Bhatt owns
Alia Bhatt
alia Bhatt owns a glamorous apartment in Bandra worth Rs 32 crores
Gorgeous apartment in Bandra
In 2020, Alia Bhatt jumped on the bandwagon and started her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. Spread across 2,800 sq ft, the office has interior worth interiors worth Rs 2 crore
Stunning workplace with interiors
Her London home is in Covent Garden which ranges between £1,045,417 and £3,200,000 (approx Rs 10.3 crore to Rs 31.6 crore)
London home
The actress owns a BMW 7-Series, 740 LD variant that costs a whopping Rs 1.37 crores
BMW 7 series
