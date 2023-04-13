APRIL 13, 2023

Heading 3

Expensive Things Ranbir-Alia Own

Let’s check out expensive things owned by Ranbir Kapoor 

Ranbir Kapoor’s expensive things

He owns a luxurious apartment worth Rs 35 crores in Bandra’s Vastu Pali Hill. It is designed by Gauri Khan 

Luxurious Mumbai apartment 

Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a sneaker worth 2 lakh 74 thousand 

Expensive sneaker collection 

Ranbir Kapoor has a deluxe watch worth Rs 50 lakh 

Deluxe watch

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Ranbir has a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG worth Rs 2.14 crores 

Brahmastra actor owns an Audi R8 which costs approximately Rs 2.72 crores 

Audi R8

Let’s check out expensive things that Alia Bhatt owns

Alia Bhatt

alia Bhatt owns a glamorous apartment in Bandra worth Rs 32 crores 

Gorgeous apartment in Bandra 

In 2020, Alia Bhatt jumped on the bandwagon and started her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. Spread across 2,800 sq ft, the office has interior worth interiors worth Rs 2 crore

Stunning workplace with interiors 

Her London home is in Covent Garden which ranges between £1,045,417 and £3,200,000 (approx Rs 10.3 crore to Rs 31.6 crore)

London home

The actress owns a BMW 7-Series, 740 LD variant that costs a whopping Rs 1.37 crores

BMW 7 series 

