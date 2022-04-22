Entertainment

Surabhi Redkar

April 22, 2022

Ezra Miller's controversies

Drug Possession

Image: Getty Images

Ezra Miller was charged for drug possession in 2011 during the shooting of The Perks of Being a Wallflower but was later cleared of the charge

A Hawaii couple had filed a restraining order against the actor on March 30 claiming that Miller stormed into their bedroom and threatened them

Image: Getty Images

Temporary Restraining Order

In 2020, Miller was captured on video appearing to choke a woman in a bar in Iceland. Following the incident, the actor was then escorted out of the bar

Choking Incident

Image: Getty Images

On March 22, 2022, the actor was charged with disorderly conduct after reportedly trying to grab the mic from one woman before lunging at a man playing darts in Hawaii

Image: Getty Images

Karaoke Bar harassment

Second Degree Assault 

Image: Getty Images

In a second incident in Hawaii, the actor was arrested for second-degree assault for allegedly throwing a chair, and striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead

Image: Getty Images

Reports suggested that Miller's behaviour on the sets of his DC film, The Flash were a cause of concern due to "frequent meltdowns."

On Set Behaviour

Image: Getty Images

In a since-deleted Instagram video, Ezra Miller caused controversy by issuing death threats to members of a Ku Klux Klan chapter in North Carolina

Instagram Video

Image: Getty Images

Following the recent controversies, netizens called for the actor to be replaced from The Flash franchise and rooted for CW series star Grant Gustin to bag the role

The Flash role

Image: Getty Images

Before getting arrested in Hawaii, the police department reportedly revealed that they received more than 10 calls complaining about the actor's behaviour

Hawaii incident

Image: Getty Images

Warner Bros, the studio behind Ezra's both projects, The Fantastic Beasts franchise and The Flash reportedly held a meeting to discuss the actor's future amid the controversies

Warner Bros

