Surabhi Redkar
April 22, 2022
Ezra Miller's controversies
Drug Possession
Image: Getty Images
Ezra Miller was charged for drug possession in 2011 during the shooting of The Perks of Being a Wallflower but was later cleared of the charge
A Hawaii couple had filed a restraining order against the actor on March 30 claiming that Miller stormed into their bedroom and threatened them
Image: Getty Images
Temporary Restraining Order
In 2020, Miller was captured on video appearing to choke a woman in a bar in Iceland. Following the incident, the actor was then escorted out of the bar
Choking Incident
Image: Getty Images
On March 22, 2022, the actor was charged with disorderly conduct after reportedly trying to grab the mic from one woman before lunging at a man playing darts in Hawaii
Image: Getty Images
Karaoke Bar harassment
Second Degree Assault
Image: Getty Images
In a second incident in Hawaii, the actor was arrested for second-degree assault for allegedly throwing a chair, and striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead
Image: Getty Images
Reports suggested that Miller's behaviour on the sets of his DC film, The Flash were a cause of concern due to "frequent meltdowns."
On Set Behaviour
Image: Getty Images
In a since-deleted Instagram video, Ezra Miller caused controversy by issuing death threats to members of a Ku Klux Klan chapter in North Carolina
Instagram Video
Image: Getty Images
Following the recent controversies, netizens called for the actor to be replaced from The Flash franchise and rooted for CW series star Grant Gustin to bag the role
The Flash role
Image: Getty Images
Before getting arrested in Hawaii, the police department reportedly revealed that they received more than 10 calls complaining about the actor's behaviour
Hawaii incident
Image: Getty Images
Warner Bros, the studio behind Ezra's both projects, The Fantastic Beasts franchise and The Flash reportedly held a meeting to discuss the actor's future amid the controversies
Warner Bros
