Ezra Miller's The Flash: Things to know
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 11, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Warner Bros
The Flash director Andy Muschietti confirmed that the DC Extended Universe film wrapped its production in October 2021
The Flash Production
Image: Getty Images
While initially scheduled for a 2022 release, the Ezra Miller starrer was then postponed to 2023 and is now expected to release on June 23, 2023
Release Date
Image: Getty Images
Prior to other controversies, reports suggested that Miller's behaviour on the sets of The Flash were a cause of concern due to "frequent meltdowns."
Filming
Image: Getty Images
In March, the actor was charged with disorderly conduct after reportedly trying to grab the mic from one woman before lunging at a man playing darts in Hawaii
Miller's Hawaii Incident
Image: Getty Images
In another Hawaii incident, the actor was arrested for second-degree assault for allegedly throwing a chair, and striking a woman on the forehead
Second Degree Assault
Image: Getty Images
In fresh charges filed against Miller, the actor was accused of a burglary incident after he allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a house
Vermont Burglary
Image: Getty Images
While fans expected that in the wake of Miller's controversies, The Flash would get shelved but recently Warner Bros. CEO called it "terrific"
Warner Bros. Statement
Image: Getty Images
After the studios cancelled the Batgirl movie, it was confirmed by Warner Bros. that The Flash's release was still on and that the film will release next year
Batgirl Cancellation
Image: Getty Images
It has also been reported that despite the allegations against him, Ezra Miller reportedly shot for the film's additional photography and extra scenes
Additional Photography
Image: Getty Images
Other allegations surrounding Miller include that he has been hosting a young mother and her three children at his Vermont farm and has been carrying around a gun
Other Accusations
