Ezra Miller's The Flash: Things to know

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 11, 2022

Image: Warner Bros 

The Flash director Andy Muschietti confirmed that the DC Extended Universe film wrapped its production in October 2021

The Flash Production

Image: Getty Images

While initially scheduled for a 2022 release, the Ezra Miller starrer was then postponed to 2023 and is now expected to release on June 23, 2023

Release Date

Image: Getty Images

Prior to other controversies, reports suggested that Miller's behaviour on the sets of The Flash were a cause of concern due to "frequent meltdowns."

Filming 

Image: Getty Images 

In March, the actor was charged with disorderly conduct after reportedly trying to grab the mic from one woman before lunging at a man playing darts in Hawaii

Miller's Hawaii Incident

Image: Getty Images

In another Hawaii incident, the actor was arrested for second-degree assault for allegedly throwing a chair, and striking a woman on the forehead

Second Degree Assault

Image: Getty Images

In fresh charges filed against Miller, the actor was accused of a burglary incident after he allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a house

Vermont Burglary

Image: Getty Images

While fans expected that in the wake of Miller's controversies, The Flash would get shelved but recently Warner Bros. CEO called it "terrific"

Warner Bros. Statement

Image: Getty Images 

After the studios cancelled the Batgirl movie, it was confirmed by Warner Bros. that The Flash's release was still on and that the film will release next year

Batgirl Cancellation

Image: Getty Images

It has also been reported that despite the allegations against him, Ezra Miller reportedly shot for the film's additional photography and extra scenes

Additional Photography

Image: Getty Images

Other allegations surrounding Miller include that he has been hosting a young mother and her three children at his Vermont farm and has been carrying around a gun

Other Accusations

