Ezra Miller's Hollywood journey

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Californication

In their early career, Ezra Miller's big role was in David Duchovny's Californication where the actor played an eccentric teen dating the protagonist's daughter.

Small Screen

Before taking roles on the big screen, Miller starred in several TV projects including Royal Pains where the actor played Tucker Bryant.

Breakout Film

Miller's breakout film role happened in 2011 as they starred in We Need to Talk About Kevin as the teen version Tilda Swinton's son's character Kevin.

Ezra's other prominent performance was seen in The Perks of Being a Wallflower alongside Emma Watson and Logan Lerman.

Emma Watson and Logan Lerman

The actor stepped into their DCEU role of Barry Allen aka The Flash with 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice followed by Suicide Squad.

DCEU Role

Potterverse

After The Flash, Miller joined yet another major franchise and stepped into the role of Credence in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Controversies

Ezra's first controversies began with a video that surfaced online in April 2020 where Miller appears to grab a female fan's throat and wrestles her in Reykjavik, Iceland.

The Flash

Amid ongoing controversies, Ezra Miller wrapped up the shooting of his first solo DCEU project, The Flash in October 2021.

Hawaii Arrest

In March 2022, reports of Miller getting arrested in Hawaii following an incident at a karaoke bar on harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

Mental Health

Amid assault and burglary allegations, Miller released a statement regarding the ongoing controversies and maintained that they are seeking help for "complex mental health issues."

