Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 06, 2022

The fab trio: Shanaya, Suhana & Ananya

Suhana-Shanaya-Ananya

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday have known each other since childhood and have been super close to each other

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The trio are more than just friends, they refer to each other as soul sisters

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Soul sisters

The girls frequently embark on various adventures together and set high travel goals

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Travel adventures

They share a strong bond and are big time supporters of each other. They never fail to express their appreciation or pride for one another on social media

Image: Ananya Panday instagram 

Support system

The girls make for one of the most fashionable trios in B-Town and never miss a chance to make a statement with their style quotient

Stylish trios

Image: Pinkvilla

Every time they step out together, the three set BFF goals and stun fans with their flawless avatars

BFFs of B-Town

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

This sun-kissed picture of the girls looks no less than a magazine cover, and aren't they acing the expression game?

Sun-kissed

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

The trio's breathtaking pictures always raise the temperature on social media, and fans are all hearts for their bonding

Raising the temperature

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

