Jiya Surana
Entertainment
August 24, 2023
Facts about Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty was born as Sweety Shetty but changed her name after entering the showbiz
#1
Image: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
Before making a successful career for herself in the field of acting, Anushka was a yoga instructor
#2
Image: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
Anushka Shetty has taken her yoga training under the yoga instructor Bharat Thakur
#3
Image: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
The actor is dedicated towards her work and is often spotted trying to get under the skin of each character. She had gained over 20 kg for her role in the movie, Size Zero
#4
Image: IMDB
Despite the fact that Anushka looks great with every actor on-screen, she has often revealed that she would want to work with her Baahubali co-star Prabhas, “again and again”
#5
Image: IMDB
She is one of the highest paid actors in the South Indian movie industry who reportedly received a whopping amount of Rs 5 crore for playing the character of Devasena in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubal
#6
Image: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
Anushka Shetty has been acknowledged with many awards and accolades including three CineMAA Awards, a Nandi Award, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award and over three South Filmfare Awards
#7
Image: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
The celebrity has appeared in over 50 movies throughout her career
#8
Image: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
Anushka is a big family woman and has often credited her parents and siblings for her success
#9
Image: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
Anushka Shetty is one of the few South Indian actors who has worked with most of the superstars, including Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna Akkineni
#10
Image: Anushka Shetty's Instagram
