Facts about BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim

Jennie’s morning routine includes toast and cereal with oat milk. She’s also a fan of vanilla tea with oat milk. Avocado is a go-to for her – whether piled on toast or tossed in salads. And let’s not forget her love for detox juice!
Dietary Staples
Beyond the stage, Jennie enjoys cooking. She’s even shared her recipe for avocado on rice with pollock roe. Her bandmates playfully call her “Jennie Ramsey” due to her culinary skills. She can whip up scrambled eggs, mandu (dumplings), and tanghulu too!
MasterChef Jennie
Jennie’s flawless “glass skin” is a result of her good diet. Despite hectic schedules, she maintains her radiant complexion
Beauty Secret
Jennie swears by scrubs for her skin and bodycare. It’s no wonder she always looks stunning
Skincare Routine
Jennie is a loud and proud shutterbug. She loves capturing moments through her lens
Shutterbug
Beyond BLACKPINK, Jennie has a diverse taste in music. She’s a true renaissance woman when it comes to musical genres
Music Lover
Often called the “Human Chanel,” Jennie’s style is impeccable. She effortlessly rocks high-fashion looks
Fashion Icon
Jennie is fluent in Korean, English, and Japanese. Her language skills come in handy during international promotions and interviews
Multilingual Queen
Jennie made her solo debut with the track “SOLO” in 2018. The song topped charts and showcased her versatility as an artist
Solo Debut
Jennie is a dog lover! She has pets dog named Kuma and Kai(died recently), who often steal the spotlight on her social media