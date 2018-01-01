Heading 3

july 24, 2024

Facts about BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim

Pujya Doss

Entertainment

Jennie’s morning routine includes toast and cereal with oat milk. She’s also a fan of vanilla tea with oat milk. Avocado is a go-to for her – whether piled on toast or tossed in salads. And let’s not forget her love for detox juice!

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

Dietary Staples

Beyond the stage, Jennie enjoys cooking. She’s even shared her recipe for avocado on rice with pollock roe. Her bandmates playfully call her “Jennie Ramsey” due to her culinary skills. She can whip up scrambled eggs, mandu (dumplings), and tanghulu too! 

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

MasterChef Jennie

Jennie’s flawless “glass skin” is a result of her good diet. Despite hectic schedules, she maintains her radiant complexion

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

Beauty Secret

Jennie swears by scrubs for her skin and bodycare. It’s no wonder she always looks stunning

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

Skincare Routine

Jennie is a loud and proud shutterbug. She loves capturing moments through her lens

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

Shutterbug

Beyond BLACKPINK, Jennie has a diverse taste in music. She’s a true renaissance woman when it comes to musical genres

Music Lover

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

Often called the “Human Chanel,” Jennie’s style is impeccable. She effortlessly rocks high-fashion looks

Fashion Icon

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

Jennie is fluent in Korean, English, and Japanese. Her language skills come in handy during international promotions and interviews

Multilingual Queen

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

Jennie made her solo debut with the track “SOLO” in 2018. The song topped charts and showcased her versatility as an artist

Solo Debut

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

Jennie is a dog lover! She has pets dog named Kuma and Kai(died recently), who often steal the spotlight on her social media

Puppy Love

Image Credits: Jennie Kim’s Instagram

