Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 10, 2023
Facts about Disha Patani
Disha being an avid traveler and water baby is often seen enjoying herself at the pool or beaches
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
#1
Disha was a bright and intelligent kid. She happened to be head girl at her school in Bareilly
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
#2
In an interview in 2019, Disha Patani revealed she'd lost six months of her memory due to a head injury
#3
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
The Baaghi 2 actor never planned to be an actor. She wished to become an Air Force Pilot
#4
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
#5
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha had met with a fatal injury while filming for Bharat in 2019 and experienced memory loss
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
#6
Disha was the runner-up at the pageant Femina Miss India in 2013
The ace actor is a gym freak and indulges in kickboxing too
#7
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Before making it in Bollywood, Disha had done a Telugu film in 2015
#8
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
#9
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
Disha's favorite actors are Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra
Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram
The Malang star was initially supposed to be seen in Baaghi 1 but the role was played by Shraddha Kapoor later
#10
