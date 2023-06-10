Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 10, 2023

Facts about Disha Patani

Disha being an avid traveler and water baby is often seen enjoying herself at the pool or beaches

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

#1

Disha was a bright and intelligent kid. She happened to be head girl at her school in Bareilly

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

#2

In an interview in 2019, Disha Patani revealed she'd lost six months of her memory due to a head injury 

#3

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

The Baaghi 2 actor never planned to be an actor. She wished to become an Air Force Pilot

#4

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

#5

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha had met with a fatal injury while filming for Bharat in 2019 and experienced memory loss

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

#6

Disha was the runner-up at the pageant Femina Miss India in 2013

The ace actor is a gym freak and indulges in kickboxing too

#7

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Before making it in Bollywood, Disha had done a Telugu film in 2015 

#8

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

#9

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

Disha's favorite actors are Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra

Image : Disha Patani’s Instagram

The Malang star was initially supposed to be seen in Baaghi 1 but the role was played by Shraddha Kapoor later 

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here