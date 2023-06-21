Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JUNE 21, 2023
Facts about Jad Hadid
Jad Hadid is a celebrated model hailing from Dubai. He has made an entry in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 House
Lebanese Model
Hadid was married to a fitness model, Ramona Khalil, and they have a daughter together! He absolutely dotes on his daughter
Daddy Dearest
The handsome hunk is Lebanese and the early years of his life are spent in the city of Beirut
Ethnicity
Hadid was not born with a silver spoon! His dedication and passion opened the door to new opportunities for him
Education
Work
The model’s work adventures took him from Beirut to Dubai where he embraced his modelling career
Professional Life
Hadid gained recognition owing to his dazzling looks, sheer talent, and absolute hard work
Jad climbed the ladder of fame and became of the highest-paid models in the Middle-East
Fame
Work-life balance
The hot model is known for maintaining a good balance between his professional and personal life. This gives a glimpse of his reliability
Melting Pot of Culture
Recently, the Bigg Boss House has been the talk of the town for introducing celebrities and well-known personas from different countries! Abdu Rozik was a hit and the audience cannot wait to see Jad Hadid’s performance in the house
The talented artist’s vivid experiences might be an advantage for him in the house. But it would be interesting to see how he wins the hearts of Indian audiences
Diaspora
