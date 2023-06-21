Heading 3

Facts about Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid is a celebrated model hailing from Dubai. He has made an entry in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 House 

Lebanese Model 

Hadid was married to a fitness model, Ramona Khalil, and they have a daughter together! He absolutely dotes on his daughter 

Daddy Dearest 

The handsome hunk is Lebanese and the early years of his life are spent in the city of Beirut 

Ethnicity 

Hadid was not born with a silver spoon! His dedication and passion opened the door to new opportunities for him 

Education 

Work 

The model’s work adventures took him from Beirut to Dubai where he embraced his modelling career 

Professional Life 

Hadid gained recognition owing to his dazzling looks, sheer talent, and absolute hard work 

Jad climbed the ladder of fame and became of the highest-paid models in the Middle-East 

Fame 

Work-life balance 

The hot model is known for maintaining a good balance between his professional and personal life. This gives a glimpse of his reliability 

Melting Pot of Culture

Recently, the Bigg Boss House has been the talk of the town for introducing celebrities and well-known personas from different countries! Abdu Rozik was a hit and the audience cannot wait to see Jad Hadid’s performance in the house

The talented artist’s vivid experiences might be an advantage for him in the house. But it would be interesting to see how he wins the hearts of Indian audiences 

Diaspora 

