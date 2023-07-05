Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JUly 05, 2023
Facts about Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films
Career
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
The actress' family did not come from a cinema background
Family background
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
She made her debut in 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na' with Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Her debut
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
Kajal Aggarwal got her biggest breakthrough in the film 'Magadheera' directed by SS Rajamouli
Her big break
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
The actress was equally successful in Tamil movies and made her break in 'Thuppakki' alongside Thalapathy Vijay
Kollywood breakthrough
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
The actress is married to entrepreneur Gautam Khiclu, and they have a son named Neil
Her marriage
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
The zodiac sign of Kajal Aggarwal is Gemini
Zodiac sign
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
The actress started modeling from her college days
Modeling in college days
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
The actress endorses many brands. She is the ambassador of Lux CCL
Brand Ambassador
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
Kajal Aggarwal is close friends with Tammanaah and Samantha Prabhu in the industry
Friendships
Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.