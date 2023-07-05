Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JUly 05, 2023

Facts about Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films

Career

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

The actress' family did not come from a cinema background

Family background

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

She made her debut in 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na' with Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Her debut

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

Kajal Aggarwal got her biggest breakthrough in the film 'Magadheera' directed by SS Rajamouli

Her big break

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

The actress was equally successful in Tamil movies and made her break in 'Thuppakki' alongside Thalapathy Vijay 

Kollywood breakthrough

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

The actress is married to entrepreneur Gautam Khiclu, and they have a son named Neil

Her marriage

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

The zodiac sign of Kajal Aggarwal is Gemini

Zodiac sign

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

The actress started modeling from her college days 

Modeling in college days

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

The actress endorses many brands. She is the ambassador of Lux CCL

Brand Ambassador 

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

Kajal Aggarwal is close friends with Tammanaah and Samantha Prabhu in the industry

Friendships

 Image: Kajal Aggarwal's instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here