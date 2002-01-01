Her original name was Siddhima given by Raj Kapoor but was later changed to Kareena by her mother
Kareena never thought of becoming an actor and was inclined towards studying law and the rest is history
Bebo is not only an actor but also an author with books on Pregnancy and Style Diary
Kareena fell in love with Saif while shooting for the film Tashan in 2008
Kareena has a weird habit of biting nails
Kareena likes having home-cooked food and digs on biryanis and Chinese food
Kareena has rejected several blockbuster films like Queen and Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai
Kareena was a playback singer in the song ‘Jab Nahi Aaye’ from her film ‘Dev’ that was released in 2002
Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by yoga and advocated it during her pregnancy
Kareena’s closet has a lot of jeans, approximately around 50, she had revealed in an interview
