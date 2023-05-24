Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

mAY 24, 2023

Facts about Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy made her acting debut a the age of 17 in the film Pilots

Fact 1

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

She has a younger sister Revathy Suresh who is a VFX specialist and works at Red Chillies Entertainment

Fact 2

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

Keerthy is not comfortable talking in Telugu and her dialogues in films are dubbed

Fact 3

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

Keerthy is an excellent swimmer which she learnt in her school days

Fact 4

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actor has always shelled fashion goals and has a degree in fashion designing

Fact 5

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actor is a huge fan of Suriya and Vijay

Fact 6

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actor is health conscious and is vegetarian

Fact 7

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actor’s dream film is Queen and she wanted to play Kangana's Role

Fact 8

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actor had shot her film as her first lead role during the semester break

Fact 9

Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram

The actor has a huge fan following and has 15 Million followers on Instagram

Fact 10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here