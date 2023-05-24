mAY 24, 2023
Facts about Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy made her acting debut a the age of 17 in the film Pilots
Fact 1
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
She has a younger sister Revathy Suresh who is a VFX specialist and works at Red Chillies Entertainment
Fact 2
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
Keerthy is not comfortable talking in Telugu and her dialogues in films are dubbed
Fact 3
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
Keerthy is an excellent swimmer which she learnt in her school days
Fact 4
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actor has always shelled fashion goals and has a degree in fashion designing
Fact 5
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actor is a huge fan of Suriya and Vijay
Fact 6
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actor is health conscious and is vegetarian
Fact 7
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actor’s dream film is Queen and she wanted to play Kangana's Role
Fact 8
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actor had shot her film as her first lead role during the semester break
Fact 9
Image : Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram
The actor has a huge fan following and has 15 Million followers on Instagram
Fact 10
