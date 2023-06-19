Heading 3

 Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 19, 2023

Facts about Kiara Advani

Kiara's real name was Alia but she changed it as it would clash with Alia Bhatt

#1

Her name Kiara is inspired from a role played by Priyanka Chopra in Anjaana Anjaani

#2

Kiara had been a Bollywood fan since childhood and being a part of the clan was a dream come true

#3

Before doing films, Kiara appeared in a TVC for baby cream at the age of 8

#4

#5

The Govinda Naam Mera star is connected to the ace actor Ashok Kumar

#6

Kiara holds a degree in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College in Mumbai

Kiara enjoys watching movies and relishes on pizza in her me time

#7

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor loves to visit New York City

#8

#9

Before being an actor, she worked as a teacher in her mum’s school

The Laxmii star is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan

#10

