Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 19, 2023
Facts about Kiara Advani
Kiara's real name was Alia but she changed it as it would clash with Alia Bhatt
#1
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Her name Kiara is inspired from a role played by Priyanka Chopra in Anjaana Anjaani
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#2
Kiara had been a Bollywood fan since childhood and being a part of the clan was a dream come true
#3
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Before doing films, Kiara appeared in a TVC for baby cream at the age of 8
#4
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#5
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera star is connected to the ace actor Ashok Kumar
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#6
Kiara holds a degree in Mass Communication from Jai Hind College in Mumbai
Kiara enjoys watching movies and relishes on pizza in her me time
#7
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor loves to visit New York City
#8
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
#9
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Before being an actor, she worked as a teacher in her mum’s school
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The Laxmii star is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan
#10
