Hitarthi Shah

Entertainment

JUNE 09, 2023

Facts about Kriti Sanon

Kriti worked in several ads before
 appearing on the big screen

#1

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti made her Tollywood debut opposite Mahesh Babu before entering Bollywood

#2

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

The Raabta star had water phobia but overcame it and enjoyed scuba diving

#3

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

The actor gained 15 kgs for her role in Mimi to play a pregnant mother

#4

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

#5

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti Sanon is a sneaker head at heart and often wears them

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

#6

The actor is a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra

Kriti Sanon loves writing poems and journaling to express her feelings

#7

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

The Mimi star owns a clothing brand called Ms.Taken which sells western wear

#8

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

#9

Image : Nupur Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti’s younger sister Nupur Sanon appeared in music video with Akshay Kumar

Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti is a great dancer and happens to be a trained Kathak dancer as well

#10

