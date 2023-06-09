Heading 3
Facts about Kriti Sanon
Kriti worked in several ads before
appearing on the big screen
#1
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti made her Tollywood debut opposite Mahesh Babu before entering Bollywood
#2
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
The Raabta star had water phobia but overcame it and enjoyed scuba diving
#3
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
The actor gained 15 kgs for her role in Mimi to play a pregnant mother
#4
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
#5
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon is a sneaker head at heart and often wears them
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
#6
The actor is a huge fan of Priyanka Chopra
Kriti Sanon loves writing poems and journaling to express her feelings
#7
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
The Mimi star owns a clothing brand called Ms.Taken which sells western wear
#8
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
#9
Image : Nupur Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti’s younger sister Nupur Sanon appeared in music video with Akshay Kumar
Image : Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Kriti is a great dancer and happens to be a trained Kathak dancer as well
#10
