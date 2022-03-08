Entertainment
P R Gayathri
MAR 8, 2022
Facts about Mani Ratnam’s PS-1
Story Inspiration
Ponniyin Selvan: I is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name which is considered to be the greatest novel ever written in Tamil literature. Kalki’s words and witty plot twists will surely give you goosebumps
Though many creative minds failed to materialise the novel into a movie, Mani Ratnam tried to adapt the novel after two shelved attempts during the mid-1990s and early-2010s. He revived the adaptation in 2019 with Lyca Productions for funding the project
The Passion Project
It was the unfulfilled dream of the iconic actor and politician MGR, yes, you must have known his story from the movie Thalaivii, to adapt the novel into a movie
MGR’s Dream Project
Ponniyin Selvan is the second most expensive Indian film.Made on the budget of Rs. 500 crore, the film was shot in various places across India, and a few sequences were shot in Thailand. Actress Trisha even learned horse riding for the movie, we bet that would have added extra charges
Budget
The film revolves around the early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman who was later known as the great Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola. Conspiracy, love, war, vengeance and what not! One can’t describe Kalki’s 2,210 pages in just three lines
Plot
We bet many actors from the film fraternity would have given anything to be a part of this film. The star cast includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and several other favourites of ours
Star Cast
Apart from the rich and royal story, star-studded cast and Mani Ratnam's direction, we are also excited to add the film's music to our favourites as it’s composed by A. R. Rahman
Music
Ponniyin Selvan is one of those stories where you will fall in love with the antagonist not because it's played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the movie but the character Nandhini runs the show! Spoiler Alert! It’s her vengeance, her smartness and cunningness that’ll make you hate her initially only to fall harder in love later
Antagonist of the story
In the novel, Kalki concluded without a convincing finish. The main couple wasn't married and the name-giver to the novel wasn't crowned. We are waiting to see Mani Ratnam’s take on the story in the movie
Climax
The first of its two cinematic parts is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022
Release Date
