Facts about NBA Legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Kareem Abdul Jabbar is an NBA Legend who has achieved immense success in his two-decade career
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Kareem is often brought up in the NBA Mount Rushmore and GOAT conversations, which, more so than his abilities, are a testament to his longevity and impact on basketball
In his two-decade-long career, Kareem won Six NBA Championships, Six MVP awards, and Nineteen NBA All-Star selections
Besides his great achievements, here are some lesser-known facts about one of the all-time greats. Take a look:-
Not many people know that Kareem hit only one Three-Point Shot in his entire career
Despite recently being passed on by Lebron James in the all-time scoring list, Abdul Jabbar scored all 38,387 points without ever making double-digit three-point shots
Kareem was drafted First Overall in the 1969 NBA Draft
After finishing his tenure with the Bucks in 1975, Abdul Jabbar wanted to play either for the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his dream to play for the Knicks, but the Lakers seem more welcoming to him
He is a Three-Time NCAA Champion
Abdul Won Two Championships as an Assistant Coach With The Lakers