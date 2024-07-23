Heading 3

Facts about NBA Legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar

Kareem Abdul Jabbar is an NBA Legend who has achieved immense success in his two-decade career

Kareem Abdul Jabbar 

Image Credits: Getty 

Kareem is often brought up in the NBA Mount Rushmore and GOAT conversations, which, more so than his abilities, are a testament to his longevity and impact on basketball 

GOAT 

Image Credits: Getty 

In his two-decade-long career, Kareem won Six NBA Championships, Six MVP awards, and Nineteen NBA All-Star selections 

 Achievements 

Image Credits: Getty 

Besides his great achievements, here are some lesser-known facts about one of the all-time greats. Take a look:- 

Facts 

Image Credits: Getty 

Not many people know that Kareem hit only one Three-Point Shot in his entire career 

 Fact #1

Image Credits: Getty 

Despite recently being passed on by Lebron James in the all-time scoring list, Abdul Jabbar scored all 38,387 points without ever making double-digit three-point shots

Image Credits: Getty 

 Fact #2

Kareem was drafted First Overall in the 1969 NBA Draft

Image Credits: Getty 

Fact #3

After finishing his tenure with the Bucks in 1975, Abdul Jabbar wanted to play either for the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his dream to play for the Knicks, but the Lakers seem more welcoming to him

 Fact #4

Image Credits: Getty 

He is a Three-Time NCAA Champion

Fact #5

Image Credits: Getty 

Abdul Won Two Championships as an Assistant Coach With The Lakers

 Fact #6

Image Credits: Getty 

